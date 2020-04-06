Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
April 4
7:40 p.m.: Wayne L. Schie, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street on an unspecified warrant.
10:28 p.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on a preliminary charge of violation of the local travel advisory.
April 5
3:02 p.m.: Schauna Marie Deitsch, 21, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Fourth on a preliminary charge of battery.
Incidents
April 3
12:13 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
4:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Davidson.
4:26 p.m .: Juvenile problem reported at Base Road and Ind. 46.
10:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.
April 4
2:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7200 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
10:10 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3. The Adams, Clarksburg and Greensburg Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.
8:58 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.
10:28 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
April 5
12:54 a.m.: Disturbance reported at CR 750 W. and 95 N.
7:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
3:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of S. Ironmine Road.
Greensburg Police Department
April 3
9:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
2:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of S. Creek Drive.
7:23 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
7:44 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
10:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.
10:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.
April 4
12:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.
6:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
3:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.
3:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
7:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Constitution and Liberty Circle.
7:50 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
10:28 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
April 5
3:02 p.m.: Domestic reported at Broadway and Fourth.
3:27 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.
11:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
Westport Fire Department
April 3
2:07 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 200 block of S. Westwood Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 4
9:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.
10:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive. The St. Paul Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
St. Paul Fire Department
April 4
10:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
