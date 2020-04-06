Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

April 4

7:40 p.m.: Wayne L. Schie, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street on an unspecified warrant.

10:28 p.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on a preliminary charge of violation of the local travel advisory.

April 5

3:02 p.m.: Schauna Marie Deitsch, 21, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Fourth on a preliminary charge of battery.

Incidents

April 3

12:13 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.

4:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Davidson.

4:26 p.m .: Juvenile problem reported at Base Road and Ind. 46.

10:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.

April 4

2:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7200 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

10:10 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3. The Adams, Clarksburg and Greensburg Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.

8:58 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.

10:28 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

April 5

12:54 a.m.: Disturbance reported at CR 750 W. and 95 N.

7:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of N. Ind. 3.

3:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

3:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of S. Ironmine Road.

Greensburg Police Department

April 3

9:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.

2:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of S. Creek Drive.

7:23 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

7:44 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

10:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.

10:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.

April 4

12:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.

6:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

3:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.

3:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

7:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Constitution and Liberty Circle.

7:50 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

10:28 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

April 5

3:02 p.m.: Domestic reported at Broadway and Fourth.

3:27 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.

11:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

Westport Fire Department

April 3

2:07 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 200 block of S. Westwood Drive.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 4

9:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.

10:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive. The St. Paul Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

St. Paul Fire Department

April 4

10:49 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.

