Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Incidents April 7

11:48 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of S. Boulevard Road.

2:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. CR 1000 S.

Greensburg Police Department April 7

8:03 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

2:45 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.

4:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at the dead end of North Street.

5:48 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

6:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.

9:05 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

9:12 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

10:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in Vista Village.

10:45 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.

April 8

4:09 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.

Westport Marshal April 7

2:24 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street.

6:08 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street.

