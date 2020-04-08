Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Incidents April 7
11:48 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. CR 1000 S.
Greensburg Police Department April 7
8:03 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
2:45 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
4:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at the dead end of North Street.
5:48 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
6:18 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Sixth Street.
9:05 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
9:12 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
10:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in Vista Village.
10:45 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
April 8
4:09 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
Westport Marshal April 7
2:24 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street.
6:08 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street.
