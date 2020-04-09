Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
April 8
11:53 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 9600 block of E. CR 550 N.
1:05 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Cougar.
Greensburg Police Department
April 8
10:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
6:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
8:35 p.m.: Battery reported at Jackson and Washington.
9:43 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Vandalia Road.
April 9
12:18 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
Westport Marshal
April 8
9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 8
9:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:43 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Vandalia Road.
Letts Fire Department
April 8
9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Westport Fire Department
April 8
4:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth Street.
9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.