Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

April 8

11:53 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 9600 block of E. CR 550 N.

1:05 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

3:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Cougar.

Greensburg Police Department

April 8

10:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

6:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

8:35 p.m.: Battery reported at Jackson and Washington.

9:43 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Vandalia Road.

April 9

12:18 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

Westport Marshal

April 8

9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 8

9:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

9:43 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Vandalia Road.

Letts Fire Department

April 8

9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

Westport Fire Department

April 8

4:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth Street.

9:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

