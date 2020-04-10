Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

April 9

5:29 p.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

6:24 p.m.: Richard John Reed, 40, Sunman, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 800 E. on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Incidents

7:27 p.m.: Fight reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

Greensburg Police Department

April 9

5:29 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

April 10

12:58 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.

3:55 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 10

3:55 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

Westport Fire Department

April 9

10:31 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Dean Street.

10:33 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Ironmine Road.

