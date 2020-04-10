Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
April 9
5:29 p.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
6:24 p.m.: Richard John Reed, 40, Sunman, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 800 E. on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Incidents
7:27 p.m.: Fight reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
Greensburg Police Department
April 9
5:29 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
April 10
12:58 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
3:55 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 10
3:55 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
Westport Fire Department
April 9
10:31 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Dean Street.
10:33 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Ironmine Road.
