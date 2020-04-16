Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

April 16

2:25 p.m.: Aimee R. Florea, 46, Westport, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Schott Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

9:17 p.m.: Ronald Lee Evans, 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 128 on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

April 15

1:36 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 500 W.

3:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of NW. Santee Drive.

April 16

12:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street, Westport.

3:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 400 S.

Greensburg Police Department

April 15

8:36 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

April 16

5:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

6 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy’s Way.

11:43 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

11:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Lathrop Street.

Westport Marshal

April 15

7:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of E. North Street, Westport.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 15

12:23 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2600 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

April 16

3:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 400 S.

Letts Fire Department

April 16

9:49 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.

New Point Fire Department

April 16

3:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 400 S.

St. Paul Fire Department

April 15

12:23 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2600 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

1:09 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.

Westport Fire Department

April 15

1:36 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 500 W.

April 16

9:20 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 740 E.

