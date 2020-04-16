Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 16
2:25 p.m.: Aimee R. Florea, 46, Westport, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Schott Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
9:17 p.m.: Ronald Lee Evans, 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 128 on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
April 15
1:36 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 500 W.
3:28 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of NW. Santee Drive.
April 16
12:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street, Westport.
3:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 400 S.
Greensburg Police Department
April 15
8:36 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
April 16
5:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
6 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy’s Way.
11:43 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
11:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Lathrop Street.
Westport Marshal
April 15
7:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of E. North Street, Westport.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 15
12:23 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2600 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
April 16
Letts Fire Department
April 16
9:49 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.
New Point Fire Department
April 16
St. Paul Fire Department
April 15
1:09 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.
Westport Fire Department
April 15
April 16
9:20 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 740 E.
