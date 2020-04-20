Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 17
11:42 a.m.: Anthony Garrett Land, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
7:56 p.m.: Jeremy E. Carroll, 34, Hartsville, was arrested at Underwood and Kathleen on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:29 p.m.: Ashley Renee Brewer, 37, Greensburg, was arrested at Central and Franklin on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
April 18
6:08 a.m.: James Leigh Clarke, 67, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:56 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 31, Greensburg, was arrested at Scoby and Ireland on preliminary charges of violation of a local travel advisory, possession of a hypodermic syringe, obstruction of justice, false informing, possession of a police radio, and resisting law enforcement.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 17
9:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Eighth Street.
Clarksburg Fire Department
April 19
8:01 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 640 N.
