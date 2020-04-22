Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

April 21

12:28 a.m.: Robert L. Sizemore, 51, Versailles, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

April 20

5:52 p.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 450 W. and Old U.S. Hwy. 46.

April 21

12:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 7800 block of E. Ind. 46.

3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.

Greensburg Police Department

April 20

1:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

9:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Monfort.

10:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and First.

April 21

3:18 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.

10:44 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

April 22

12:21 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Overpass Road.

Adams Fire Department

April 21

1:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3600 block of N. CR 420 W.

Clarksburg Fire Department

April 21

8:46 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4400 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 20

4:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

6:16 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

6:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

April 21

12:23 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.

