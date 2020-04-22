Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 21
12:28 a.m.: Robert L. Sizemore, 51, Versailles, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
April 20
5:52 p.m.: Shots fired reported at CR 450 W. and Old U.S. Hwy. 46.
April 21
12:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 7800 block of E. Ind. 46.
3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
April 20
1:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
9:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Monfort.
10:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and First.
April 21
3:18 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
10:44 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
April 22
12:21 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Overpass Road.
Adams Fire Department
April 21
1:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3600 block of N. CR 420 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
April 21
8:46 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 4400 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 20
4:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
6:16 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
April 21
12:23 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.
