Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 22
4:17 p.m.: Raymond N. Fugate Jr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. McKee Street on an unspecified warrant.
April 24
12:10 a.m.: Wayne Edward Roosa, 58, Indianapolis, was arrested at Davidson and Washington on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Police Department
April 22
10:01 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.
10:09 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.
April 23
1:34 p.m.: Theft reported at Monfort and Main.
Adams Fire Department
April 22
10:53 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 7100 block of W. CR 450 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
April 22
5:032 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
