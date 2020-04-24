Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

April 22

4:17 p.m.: Raymond N. Fugate Jr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. McKee Street on an unspecified warrant.

April 24

12:10 a.m.: Wayne Edward Roosa, 58, Indianapolis, was arrested at Davidson and Washington on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

Greensburg Police Department

April 22

10:01 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.

10:09 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

April 23

1:34 p.m.: Theft reported at Monfort and Main.

Adams Fire Department

April 22

10:53 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 7100 block of W. CR 450 N.

Greensburg Fire Department

April 22

5:032 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

