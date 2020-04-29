Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 27
10:39 a.m.: Dustan Denver Inman, 33, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
1:49 p.m.: Julia Claryce Embree, 29, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:27 p.m .: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. East Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 28
1:21 a.m.: Cierra Patricia Luers, 25, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of violation of a local travel advisory, battery, and disorderly conduct.
4:55 p.m.: Ronald W. Sproles, 53, Westport, was arrested at Barachel and Broadway on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:27 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of violation of a local travel advisory, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of alcohol by a minor, and operating while intoxicated.
