Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 30
9:44 p.m.: Joshua Lee Cain, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.
May 1
11:27 p.m.: Michael C. Doerflein, 51, Beech Grove, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.
11:27 p.m.: Bonnie Sue Moore, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:27 p.m.: Jerald Thomas Loonan, 57, Greencastle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana/hashish.
May 2
5:34 p.m.: Kasandra Dicia Mae Friend, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7800 block of E. CR 150 S. on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.
10:34 p.m.: Joni Rena Hermesch, 38, Westport, was arrested at Hunter Robins and S. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.
11:04 p.m.: Joseph Michael Waldron, 24, Holton, was arrested at Hunter Robins and S. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
May 3
11:03 p.m.: Annie Coleen Charles Cunningham, 30, North Vernon, was arrested in the 1400 block of W. CR 300 N. on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
Adams Fire Department
May 1
11:12 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 3200 block of N. CR 250 W.
Burney Fire Department
May 1
2:50 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9500 block of S. CR 350 E.
May 2
8:35 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 20,000 block of E. CR 200 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 1
11:13 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 3.
Letts Fire Department
May 2
8:35 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 20,000 block of E. CR 200 N.
St. Paul Fire Department
May 1
3:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 124.
Westport Fire Department
April 30
9:13 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 920 N.
May 2
12:20 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at CR 850 N. and Ind. 3.
