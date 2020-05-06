Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 4
11:08 a.m.: Kelly R. Newhart, 35, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
May 4
3:36 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Westport.
8:44 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.
10:04 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. Harrison Street.
Greensburg Police Department
May 4
2:56 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of Park Road.
6:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
8:53 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
11:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Hessler.
May 5
8:18 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
12:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:05 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Westport Marshal
May 5
8:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 4
3:41 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
Letts Fire Department
May 4
3:36 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Westport. Westport Fire Department also dispatched.
