Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

May 4

11:08 a.m.: Kelly R. Newhart, 35, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

May 4

3:36 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Westport.

8:44 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.

10:04 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. Harrison Street.

Greensburg Police Department

May 4

2:56 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of Park Road.

6:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

8:53 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

11:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Hessler.

May 5

8:18 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

12:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

1:05 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

9:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

Westport Marshal

May 5

8:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

May 4

3:41 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

Letts Fire Department

May 4

3:36 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Westport. Westport Fire Department also dispatched.

