Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 6
2:09 p.m.: Skylar Clifford-Evan Kunkel, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 7
5:02 a.m.: Jessica D. Cook, 39, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 near westbound MM 131 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7:29 a.m.: Emily Marie Norman, 30, Batesville, was arrested in the 800 block of E. Randall Street on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
7:46 p.m.: Grant M. Bishop, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Incidents
May 6
11:17 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 300 S.
9:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison Street.
May 7
2:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 825 E.
Greensburg Police Department
May 6
12:43 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
4:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of N. Tulip Court.
7:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
9:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
May 7
2:10 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
May 6
8:41 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 6
4:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of N. Tulip Court.
May 7
7:21 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
Letts Fire Department
May 6
11:07 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.
May 7
8:59 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.
New Point Fire Department
May 6
9:15 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 700 block of N. CR 650 E.
