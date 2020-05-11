Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 10
12:02 a.m.: Derrik Chase Luther, 25, St. Paul, was arrested in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S. on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
7:31 a.m.: Miguel Aguirre Hernandez, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 700 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:48 p.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Batesville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 132 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 8
10:34 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 640 N.
1:58 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at the Decatur County Skate Park.
7:44 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
May 9
4:53 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.
May 9
3:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 855 W.
Greensburg Police Department
May 8
12:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
4:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
May 9
10:58 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
6:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
8:14 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
10:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
11:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 9
6:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
New Point Fire Department
May 10
7:18 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.
9:49 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.
