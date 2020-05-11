Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

May 10

12:02 a.m.: Derrik Chase Luther, 25, St. Paul, was arrested in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S. on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

7:31 a.m.: Miguel Aguirre Hernandez, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 700 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

6:48 p.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Batesville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 132 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

May 8

10:34 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 640 N.

1:58 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at the Decatur County Skate Park.

7:44 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Street.

May 9

4:53 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.

May 9

3:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 855 W.

Greensburg Police Department

May 8

12:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

4:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

May 9

10:58 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

1:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

6:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

8:14 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

10:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

11:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.

Greensburg Fire Department

May 9

6:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

New Point Fire Department

May 10

7:18 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.

9:49 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.

