Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 11
8:54 p.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, and minor in possession of alcohol.
8:54 p.m.: Justin Todd Duvall, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana/hashish, and public intoxication.
8:54 p.m.: Michael Allen Roger Farquer, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
May 12
8:41 a.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Lincoln on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:29 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Bennett and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 12
3 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.
May 13
12:37 a.m.: Abduction/kidnapping reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
May 11
12:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
1:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
May 12
3 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 12
1:50 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Skyline Drive.
