Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

May 11

8:54 p.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, and minor in possession of alcohol.

8:54 p.m.: Justin Todd Duvall, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana/hashish, and public intoxication.

8:54 p.m.: Michael Allen Roger Farquer, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

May 12

8:41 a.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Lincoln on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

9:29 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Bennett and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

May 12

3 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.

May 13

12:37 a.m.: Abduction/kidnapping reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.

Greensburg Police Department

May 11

12:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

1:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

May 12

3 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.

Greensburg Fire Department

May 12

1:50 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Skyline Drive.

