Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

May 13

3:57 p.m.: Dexter Lincoln, 46, New Albany, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street on an unspecified warrant.

May 14

3:18 p.m.: Robert H. Shipp, 49, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested at CR 700 E. and 400 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:37 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. 15th Street on an unspecified warrant.

9:37 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. 15th Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

May 13

4:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

May 14

8:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of S. CR 800 E.

May 15

Greensburg Police Department

May 13

1:21 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons Shopping.

5:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

7:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of S. Wilder Street.

8:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

10:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

May 14

8:25 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.

9:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.

May 15

4:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Westport Marshal

May 13

Greensburg Fire Department

May 14

6:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

New Point Fire Department

May 14

8:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of W. CR 800 E.

