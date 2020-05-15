Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 13
3:57 p.m.: Dexter Lincoln, 46, New Albany, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street on an unspecified warrant.
May 14
3:18 p.m.: Robert H. Shipp, 49, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested at CR 700 E. and 400 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:37 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 23, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. 15th Street on an unspecified warrant.
9:37 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. 15th Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
May 13
4:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
7:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Main and Shady in Westport.
May 14
8:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of S. CR 800 E.
May 15
4:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Greensburg Police Department
May 13
1:21 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons Shopping.
5:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
7:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of S. Wilder Street.
8:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
10:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
May 14
8:25 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.
9:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
May 15
Westport Marshal
May 13
Greensburg Fire Department
May 14
6:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
New Point Fire Department
May 14
8:54 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of W. CR 800 E.
