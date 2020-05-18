Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 15
8:54 p.m.: Duncan Ezra Hall, 21, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:46 p.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
May 16
1:21 a.m.: A Jay Michael Hannum, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at North and Franklin on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated.
1:33 a.m.: James R. Jordan, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:33 p.m.: Darrin P. Wurtz, 40, Batesville, was arrested in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E. on four unspecified warrants.
4:17 p.m.: Dana Lee Towles, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
6:13 p.m.: Dustin Allen Cantrell, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested at Monfort and Main on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated.
6:45 p.m.: Scott M. Richey, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 300 block of E. 10th Street on an unspecified charge.
10:31 p.m.: Sebastian Lee Martin, 18, North Vernon, was arrested at Michigan and Hessler on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana/hashish, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:31 p.m.: Jared Conner Sinkes, 20, North Vernon, was arrested at Michigan and Hessler on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana/hashish, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 17
2:32 a.m.: Kenny Lee Melvin, 48, Pendleton, was arrested at Broadway and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
6:03 p.m.: Stormie Breeann Eckstein, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of Ridgecrest Drive on preliminary charges of battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
8:11 p.m.: Lisa M. Bowles, 48, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and theft with a prior.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
May 16
9:23 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of Buena Vista Road.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 17
9:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Batesville Police Department
May 14
One BMV request, two traffic stops, two disabled vehicles, two VIN inspections, one welfare check, one traffic stop, one animal bite.
May 15
8:32 p.m.: Suspicious activity on North Depot Street.
11:10 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Edgewood Drive.
Also: Two lockouts, one lost property, one noise complaint.
May 16
One traffic stop, one wanted person, one parking complaint, two traffic stops.
May 17
2:08 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle at Delaware Road pull-off.
11:06 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Second Street.
Also: One traffic stop, two harassment reports, one animal problem, one reckless driver.
