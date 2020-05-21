BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
May 18
12:26 p.m. – Traffic accident at Kroger
May 21
9:35 a.m. – Vehicle theft on North Elm Street
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 20
3:18 p.m.: Tyrek Jarron Heath, 21, Loveland, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 135 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
7:36 p.m.: Domenique Latrease Evans, 27, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 21
11:18 p.m.: Devon Allen Dale Black, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 22
4:53 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 400 N.
Greensburg Police Department
May 20
10:19 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.
2:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
3:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Fifth Street.
7:14 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.
May 21
1:15 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
Letts Fire Department
May 20
3:40 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Rushville
Information provided by the RCSD and RPD.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
May 21
10:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2600 block of S. Cross Street, Manilla.
Rushville Police Department
May 21
6:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Morgan Street.
