BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

May 18

12:26 p.m. – Traffic accident at Kroger

May 21

9:35 a.m. – Vehicle theft on North Elm Street

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

May 20

3:18 p.m.: Tyrek Jarron Heath, 21, Loveland, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 135 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

7:36 p.m.: Domenique Latrease Evans, 27, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 21

11:18 p.m.: Devon Allen Dale Black, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

May 22

4:53 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 400 N.

Greensburg Police Department

May 20

10:19 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.

2:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

3:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

5:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Fifth Street.

7:14 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

9:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.

May 21

1:15 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

Letts Fire Department

May 20

3:40 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

Rushville

Information provided by the RCSD and RPD.

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

May 21

10:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2600 block of S. Cross Street, Manilla.

Rushville Police Department

May 21

6:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Morgan Street.

