Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 22
10:06 p.m.: Hobert B. Wheeler III, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street on preliminary charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
May 24
1:32 a.m.: Gina Carol Fields, 51, North Vernon, was arrested in the 1400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:29 a.m.: Nicholas Jay Rogers, 25, Greensburg, was arrsted at Main and Davidson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
5:49 p.m.: Jody P. Anderson, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and West on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:3 p.m.: Destinee Goehring, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Fourth on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
May 22
10:46 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.
3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 420 W.
May 23
6:56 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of SE Ontario Trail.
7:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
May 24
5:14 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 60 SW and 500 S.
5:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and West.
Greensburg Police Department
May 22
4:47 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and I-74.
10:06 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.
May 24
8:08 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:24 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of n. Barbara Blvd.
2:43 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Walnut Street.
5:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:57 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street.
10:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Wilder and Washington.
11:01 p.m. Fight reported at Tree City Estates.
May 25
2:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 22
2:39 p.m.: Brush fire reported at I-74 and eastbound MM 133.
May 24
12:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
Letts Fire Department
May 23
7:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
Millhousen Fire Department
May 23
7:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
St. Paul Fire Department
May 24
12:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
Westport Fire Department
May 23
7:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
