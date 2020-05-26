BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

May 22

4:42 p.m. – Traffic accident at McDonald’s

9:43 p.m. – Traffic accident at County Road 1150 North and State Road 129

May 23

10:05 a.m. – Theft on North Township Line Road

May 24

10:57 p.m. – Fight at Indian Lakes

May 26

7:36 p.m. – Traffic accident at Delaware Road and County Road 1400 North

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

May 25

5:15 p.m.: Sierra Elizabeth Marie M. Moore, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on an unspecified out-of-county warrant.

May 26

1:10 a.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

4:05 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 47, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.

5:26 p.m.: Shaun Lee Jones, 39, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:49 p.m.: Angel F. Marks, 59, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

May 25

2:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.

6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.

7:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 141.

9:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.

10:27 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

May 26

9:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Harrison Street.

10:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.

3:20 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 600 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

7:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

New Point Marshal

May 25

6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.

Westport Marshal

May 26

10:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at the Westport dam.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department

May 25

5:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of Chapel Road.

Greensburg Fire Department

May 25

6:18 p.m.: 6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.

9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.

May 26

11:22 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. Maple Drive.

St. Paul Fire Department

May 25

9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.

May 26

9:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.

Westport Fire Department

May 25

9:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

May 23

3:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of W. CR 300 N.

10:15 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Pleasant Street, Milroy.

10:40 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 4500 block of W. Ind. 44.

May 24

9:48 a.m.: Personal injury accident reported at CR 900 N. and Rushville Road.

May 25

6:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Clark Street.

9:26 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 2000 block of W. Ind. 44.

Rushville Police Department

May 22

10:08 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Sexton Street.

10:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. 11th Street.

11:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Arthur Street.

3:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.

6:14 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Park Blvd.

May 24

8:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

May 25

12:59 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Main Street.

4:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 52.

8:47 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street.

May 26

11:23 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Julian Street.

3:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.

