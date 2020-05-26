BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
May 22
4:42 p.m. – Traffic accident at McDonald’s
9:43 p.m. – Traffic accident at County Road 1150 North and State Road 129
May 23
10:05 a.m. – Theft on North Township Line Road
May 24
10:57 p.m. – Fight at Indian Lakes
May 26
7:36 p.m. – Traffic accident at Delaware Road and County Road 1400 North
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 25
5:15 p.m.: Sierra Elizabeth Marie M. Moore, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on an unspecified out-of-county warrant.
May 26
1:10 a.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
4:05 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 47, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.
5:26 p.m.: Shaun Lee Jones, 39, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:49 p.m.: Angel F. Marks, 59, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 25
2:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.
7:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 141.
9:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
10:27 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Department
May 26
9:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Harrison Street.
10:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
3:20 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 600 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
7:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
New Point Marshal
May 25
6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.
Westport Marshal
May 26
10:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at the Westport dam.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
May 25
5:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of Chapel Road.
Greensburg Fire Department
May 25
6:18 p.m.: 6:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of E. Ind. 46.
9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.
May 26
11:22 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. Maple Drive.
St. Paul Fire Department
May 25
9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.
May 26
9:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
Westport Fire Department
May 25
9:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
May 23
3:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of W. CR 300 N.
10:15 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Pleasant Street, Milroy.
10:40 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 4500 block of W. Ind. 44.
May 24
9:48 a.m.: Personal injury accident reported at CR 900 N. and Rushville Road.
May 25
6:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Clark Street.
9:26 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 2000 block of W. Ind. 44.
Rushville Police Department
May 22
10:08 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Sexton Street.
10:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. 11th Street.
11:11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Arthur Street.
3:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
6:14 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Park Blvd.
May 24
8:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
May 25
12:59 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Main Street.
4:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 52.
8:47 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street.
May 26
11:23 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Julian Street.
3:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.
