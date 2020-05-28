BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
May 27
1:45 p.m. - Traffic accident at Kroger
3:31 p.m. - Traffic accident at Cross County Plaza
May 28
5:16 a.m. - Traffic accident on westbound Interstate 74
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 27
1:38 p.m.: Quinten D. Boyers, 22, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 28
4:42 p.m.: Taylor Renee Schmidt, 24, Coal, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 29
12:08 a.m.: Austin Martin Underhill, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
12:34 a.m.: Jessica D. Pugh, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of meth.
Incidents
May 27
8:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7400 block of S. CR 320 W.
6:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan Avenue and CR 250 N.
8:43 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of Locust Street.
9:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
May 28
9:28 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 80 N.
4:33 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
5:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7900 block of W. CR 1270 S.
May 29
1:57 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of E. Water Street.
Greensburg Police Department
May 27
4:59 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
9:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
May 28
10:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
11:34 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. North Street.
2:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
4:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:14 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
May 29
12:08 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
12:34 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
St. Paul Marshal
May 27
12:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
May 28
10:45 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of Buena Vista Road.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
Incidents
May 27
5:33 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 7500 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 52.
May 28
3:28 a.m.: Accident reported in the 25,000 block of Sanes Creek Road.
6:06 a.m.: Hit and run reported in the 100 block of Mill Street, Carthage.
6:12 a.m.: Accident reported at Main and Mill in Carthage.
Rushville Police Department
May 27
11:10 a.m.: Accident reported at 11th and Main.
11:30 a.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
2:35 p.m.: Accident reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
7:27 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 200 block of Aspen Drive.
May 28
6:34 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
9:53 a.m.: Accident reported at Third and Main.
12:41 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Ninth Street.
2:31 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street.
