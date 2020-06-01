GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
May 29
8:41 p.m.: Johnathon Lee Tyger, 23, Westport, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Forsythe Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:28 p.m.: Shawn Lee Hartford, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street on an unspecified warrant.
9:59 p.m .: Haylie Monique Ross, 18, Waldron, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
May 30
12:44 a.m.: Amanda Marie Gardner, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.
7:04 p.m.: Pedro Duarte Bayless, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Third Street on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
7:04 p.m.: Maria Das Dores D. Martin, 56, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Third Street on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
7:04 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Third Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction.
May 31
12:57 a.m.: Kelly Sue Barngrover, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 100 block of W. First Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 30
4:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Jefferson and CR 800 W.
6:33 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
10:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of NE Mohave Trail.
May 31
7:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Taylor Street, St. Paul.
June 1
2:07 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 126.
Greensburg Police Department
May 29
2:30 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1500 block of W. Daniel Drive.
May 30
12:44 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CON-RAIL.
1:38 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Liberty Circle and Vandalia Road.
7:04 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.
May 31
1:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Davidson and Main.
1:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3.
June 1
2:38 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Fire Department
May 30
11:33 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 7700 block of N. Base Road.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
May 29
7:09 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported near the intersection of Ind. 3 and 244.
May 31
5:38 a.m.: Personal injury accident reported in the 6300 block of S. Ind. 3.
2:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5200 block of W. CR 900 N.
7:44 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.
10:19 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 7400 block of W.Ind. 44.
Rushville Police Department
May 29
3 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Third Street.
6:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Waits Avenue and U.S. Hwy. 52.
7:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.
May 31
7 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Eighth and Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.