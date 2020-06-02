BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 1
12:42 p.m. – Theft on Chateau Lane
1:28 p.m. – Drugs reported on Lammers Pike
4:46 p.m. – Traffic accident at State Road 46 and Bedel Boulevard
June 2
6:38 p.m. – Traffic accident at Walnut Street and Ind. 46
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests
June 1
6:30 p.m.: Andrew Edward Hill, 27, Osgood, was arrested in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of battery on a public safety official.
8:11 p.m.: Jeremy J. McGuire, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
June 2
11:21 a.m.: Richard L. Peetz, 48, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and Ireland on an unspecified warrant.
6:29 p.m.: Jacqueline Guinto Solis, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 800 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle.
9:24 p.m.: Michael Dameon Simmons, 25, Batesville, was arrested in the 300 block of S. East Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
9:39 p.m.: Stephen C. McClure, 25, Gilford, was arrested on I-74 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
June 1
5:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.
6:30 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 1
8:24 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street.
8:11 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
June 2
10:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:06 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.
7:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
June 3
1:38 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
New Point Fire Department
June 2
9:59 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 210 S.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
June 1
8:20 a.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of N. Walnut Street.
2:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 300 W.
June 2
9:53 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 7200 block of W. CR 600 N.
Rushville Police Department
June 1
2:21 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
June 2
11:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of N. Main Street.
