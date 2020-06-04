BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

June 4

2:33 a.m. - Traffic accident at New Horizons Rehabilitation

2:05 p.m. - Traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 74 

5:10 p.m. - Traffic accident at State Road 46 and Washington Street, Morris 

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 3

11:50 a.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue on an unspecified warrant.

3:46 p.m.: Robert E. Puckett, 42, Waldron, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.

7:14 p.m.: Kyle Alan Carder, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

7:14 p.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

8:10 p.m.: B. Nichole Deaton, 22, Shelbyville, was arrested at Davidson and Central on preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

8:10 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 37, Edinburgh, was arrested at Davidson and Central on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and an unspecified warrant.

9:34 p.m.: Jodie L. Howard, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of battery and burglary/breaking and entering.

11:44 p.m.: Jamie Yvonne Bialk, 38, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Base on preliminary charges of possession of marijuan/hashish and operating while intoxicated.

June 4

6:10 p.m.: Jameson Wayne Friend, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:24 p.m.: Kalli Danise Johnson, 28, Columbus, was arrested at Carver and Briarwood on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:02 p.m.: Shawn M. Sawyer, 52, Shelbyville, was arrested at Moscow and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

June 3

11:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

7:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.

June 4

12:24 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 500 W. and 300 N.

June 5

1:25 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.

Greensburg Police Department

June 3

1:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. McKee Street.

2:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.

4:47 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

8:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Davidson and Central.

9:22 p.m.: Fight reported at West and Hendricks.

June 4

3:05 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

3:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of E. Freeland Road.

10:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

5:23 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

June 5

2:51 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.

Westport Marshal

June 3

3:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Sycamore Street.

7:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 4

8:28 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue. 

RUSHVILLE

Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.

Rushville Police Department

June 3

5:39 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of W. Fifth Street.

9:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 12th and Main.

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 3

9:57 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

June 4

9:50 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

9:52 a.m.: Wanted person reported at Pavey's in Milroy.

9:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. Pillsbury Street, Milroy.

10:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 1000 W.

