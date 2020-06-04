BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 4
2:33 a.m. - Traffic accident at New Horizons Rehabilitation
2:05 p.m. - Traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 74
5:10 p.m. - Traffic accident at State Road 46 and Washington Street, Morris
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 3
11:50 a.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue on an unspecified warrant.
3:46 p.m.: Robert E. Puckett, 42, Waldron, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
7:14 p.m.: Kyle Alan Carder, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
7:14 p.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
8:10 p.m.: B. Nichole Deaton, 22, Shelbyville, was arrested at Davidson and Central on preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
8:10 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 37, Edinburgh, was arrested at Davidson and Central on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and an unspecified warrant.
9:34 p.m.: Jodie L. Howard, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of battery and burglary/breaking and entering.
11:44 p.m.: Jamie Yvonne Bialk, 38, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Base on preliminary charges of possession of marijuan/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
June 4
6:10 p.m.: Jameson Wayne Friend, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:24 p.m.: Kalli Danise Johnson, 28, Columbus, was arrested at Carver and Briarwood on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:02 p.m.: Shawn M. Sawyer, 52, Shelbyville, was arrested at Moscow and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
June 3
11:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
7:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.
June 4
12:24 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 500 W. and 300 N.
June 5
1:25 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.
Greensburg Police Department
June 3
1:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. McKee Street.
2:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
4:47 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Davidson and Central.
9:22 p.m.: Fight reported at West and Hendricks.
June 4
3:05 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
3:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of E. Freeland Road.
10:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
5:23 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
June 5
2:51 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.
Westport Marshal
June 3
3:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Sycamore Street.
7:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 4
8:28 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rushville Police Department
June 3
5:39 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of W. Fifth Street.
9:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 12th and Main.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 3
9:57 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
June 4
9:50 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
9:52 a.m.: Wanted person reported at Pavey's in Milroy.
9:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. Pillsbury Street, Milroy.
10:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 1000 W.
