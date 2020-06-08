BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 5
1:42 p.m. - Traffic accident at State Road 229 and Quail Meadows
3:30 p.m. - Traffic accident on East George Street
5:43 p.m. - Traffic accident at Tekulve Road and S.R. 46
June 6
12:16 p.m. - Traffic accident on S.R. 129 at Gillman Home Center
9:56 p.m. - Traffic accident at County Road 1200 North and S.R. 129
June 7
12:18 a.m. - Traffic accident on Interstate 74
8:59 p.m. - Drugs reported on West Pearl Street
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 5
6:06 p.m.: Dustin L. Carter, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N. on an unspecified warrant.
20:55 p.m.: Timothy Dolph, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 5600 block of S. CR 220 SW. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 6
1:14 a.m.: James R. Jordan, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
1:11 p.m.: Juan J. Zacarias-Ramos, 51, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on an unspecified warrant.
June 7
4:03 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of E. Ind. 46 on preliminary charges of breaking and entering and theft.
4:15 p.m.: John Frank Fehr, 29, Batesville, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 700 E. on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
9:42 p.m.: Austin Martin Underhill, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
10:53 p.m.: Curtis Robert Graham, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Davidson and Colonial Manor on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and altering an interim license plate.
Incidents
June 5
6:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N.
7:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3500 block of W. CR 1050 S.
June 6
12:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6800 block of S. Ind. 3.
8:51 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.
June 7
1:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:13 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of E. Ind. 46.
Greensburg Police Department
June 5
5:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:21 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
1:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Washington Street.
2:30 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
3:14 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at East and Walnut.
4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
11:56 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2400 block of N. Cleo Lane.
June 6
1:37 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.
5:35 a.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Drive.
12:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
1:24 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.
5:58 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
June 7
1:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:14 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Davis Street.
6:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Moscow and Veterans.
St. Paul Marshal
June 6
2:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.
Westport Marshal
June 6
12:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6800 block of S. Ind. 3.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 5
1:17 p.m.: Missing person reported in the 10,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
June 6
1:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 900 N. and Ind. 3.
5:49 p.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 500 block of N. East Street, Carthage.
9:36 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Oak and Log streets, Carthage.
11:34 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 800 block of E. Ind. 44.
June 7
12:22 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of E. CR 600 N.
8:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 6700 block of W. Ind. 244.
9:05 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Oxford and Walnut streets, Milroy.
9:21 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 3500 block of N. Ind. 3.
Rushville Police Department
June 5
3:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Main Street.
3:14 p.m.: Property damage reported in the 600 block of W. Third Street.
6:01 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
June 6
5:51 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of Gibson Parkway.
June 7
2:19 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of S. Pearl Street.
2:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 600 block of E. 11th Street.
