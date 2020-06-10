BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 8
5:38 p.m. – Traffic accident at Batesville Dairy Queen
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 8
6:50 a.m.: Stephanie Lee Ann Hearld, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of meth.
6:50 a.m.: Logan Gary Smith, 20, Cross Plains, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:46 p.m.: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:20 p.m.: Kyle Jacob Morris, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. McKee Street on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
June 9
3:06 a.m.: Joshua Wayne Barber, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
8:13 p.m.: Arleena B. Carr, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:54 p.m.: Clinton Gregory Lorenz, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Incidents
June 8
10:01 a.m.: Battery reported in Westport.
8:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 138.
10:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W.
June 9
12:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W.
10:22 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
June 8
6:50 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
12:29 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
12:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:13 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
8:57 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 9
7:26 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.
9:34 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.
10:36 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of E. Barachel Lane.
9:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
Burney Fire Department
June 9
Greensburg Fire Department
June 8
8:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 138.
June 9
12:29 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street. The St. Paul Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.
10:36 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
June 8
9:29 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 900 N.
June 9
3:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 750 S. and Ind. 3.
10:11 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 1100 N.
Rushville Police Department
June 8
5:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Harrison Street.
8:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Morgan Street.
June 9
6:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and U.S. 52.
