BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

June 8

5:38 p.m. – Traffic accident at Batesville Dairy Queen

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 8

6:50 a.m.: Stephanie Lee Ann Hearld, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of meth.

6:50 a.m.: Logan Gary Smith, 20, Cross Plains, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:46 p.m.: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:20 p.m.: Kyle Jacob Morris, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. McKee Street on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

June 9

3:06 a.m.: Joshua Wayne Barber, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.

8:13 p.m.: Arleena B. Carr, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

10:54 p.m.: Clinton Gregory Lorenz, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

Incidents

June 8

10:01 a.m.: Battery reported in Westport.

8:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 138.

10:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W.

June 9

12:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W.

10:22 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

June 8

6:50 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

12:29 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

12:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:13 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

8:57 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 9

7:26 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.

9:34 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

10:36 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.

12:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of E. Barachel Lane.

9:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

Burney Fire Department

June 9

12:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 8

8:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 138.

June 9

12:29 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street. The St. Paul Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.

10:36 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.

RUSHVILLE

Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department.

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

June 8

9:29 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 900 N.

June 9

3:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 750 S. and Ind. 3.

10:11 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 1100 N.

Rushville Police Department

June 8

5:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Harrison Street.

8:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Morgan Street.

June 9

6:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and U.S. 52.

Tags

Recommended for you