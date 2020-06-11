GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 10
2:06 p.m.: Lori A. Ewing, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. First Street on an unspecified warrant.
3:03 p.m.: Taylor Wayne Ray, 25, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 11
2:21 p.m.: Carl Louis Moore Jr., 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of S. CR 820 E. on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, dealing in a Schedule I, II or II level drug, and possession of meth.
Incidents
June 10
5:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
June 11
7:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E.
7:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 80 N.
Greensburg Police Department
June 10
9:01 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
10:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
10:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:50 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Hessler.
10:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
11:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Washington.
June 11
5:52 a.m.: Residential entry reported at First and Broadway.
11:11 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 133.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 10
11:44 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 10,000 block of N. Carthage Pike.
June 11
12:46 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at the old Milroy school.
4:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Pleasant Street, Milroy.
June 12
1:29 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 900 block of E. CR 900 N.
Rushville Police Department
June 11
6:51 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 11th and Morgan.
7:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at the shelter house in Laughlin Park.
8:40 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of N. Perkins Street.
10:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Jackson Street.
