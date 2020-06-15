BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 13
2:50 p.m. – Traffic accident at Indiana Lakes
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 12
8:45 a.m.: Zachary Ryan Smith, 28, Elizabethtown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:42 p.m.: Joshua Lee Turner, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N.Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
June 13
12:45 a.m.: Marvin E. Murphy II, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:17 p.m.: Shauna N. MacGill, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and refusal to leave an incident area.
4:17 p.m.: Dawson Lee Robertson, 21, Columbus, was arrested in the 1400 block of Ashford Drive on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
June 14
5:17 p.m.: Michael W. Dale, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 1050 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
June 15
12:32 a.m.: Joseph Chadwick Cole, 36, Versailles, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Incidents
June 12
9:48 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 100 block of E. CR 550 N.
June 13
1:47 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2000 block of W.CR 500 N.
June 14
3 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 250 W.
8:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S.
Greensburg Police Department
June 12
5:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.
9:36 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
June 13
1:21 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
2:55 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
4:17 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
8:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
10:12 p.m. Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
June 14
12:35 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
10:22 am.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Veterans and Moscow.
6:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Michigan and Ind. 3.
8:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S.
Westport Marshal
June 13
6:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Adams Fire Department
June 13
1:47 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 500 N.
Burney Fire Department
June 12
9:40 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4400 block of S. CR 850 W.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 13
10:12 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
Letts Fire Department
June 12
9:40 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4400 block of S. CR 850 W.
St. Paul Fire Department
June 14
12:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.
Westport Fire Department
June 14
10:57 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of S. Poplar Street.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
June 12
3:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Pillsbury and Root in Milroy.
June 13
1:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, Carthage.
2:36 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Rushville Road and CR 550 N.
2:51 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 9800 block of W. CR 800 N.
4:43 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 600 block of W. 10th Street.
June 14
12:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. Ind. 244.
2:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported on S. Walnut Street, Carthage.
9:56 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 650 E. and Ind. 44.
Rushville Police Department
June 12
5 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2,000 block of N. Ind. 3.
8:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 52.
June 13
12:57 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of Spencer Street.
7:54 p.m.: Weapon offense reported in the 7800 block of E. CR 800 N.
June 4
12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 11th and Harrison streets.
3:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. First Street.
3:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on W. CR 900 N.
4:04 p.m.: Drug use suspected in the 800 block of W. Second Street.
9:09 pm.: Juvenile problem reported at 11th and Jackson.
10:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 11rh Jackson.
