BATESVILLE
Incidents
June 15
9:53 a.m. - Traffic accident at Western Avenue and John Street
6:22 p.m. - Traffic accident at Selke Plant on Coonhunters Road
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 15
11:03 a.m.: Rodney Michael Cooper, 46, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:02 p.m.: Austin David Pettit, 21, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:40 p.m.: William Joseph Jenkins, 35, Locklane, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:54 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Washington Street on two unspecified warrants.
June 16
6:57 a.m.: Billy A. Runyan, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on an unspecified warrant.
10:10 a.m.: Chad A. Bowen, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street on an unspecified warrant.
11:37 a.m.: Ranee Lee Dinkens, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
June 15
5:26 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4800 block of E. Frontage Road.
June 16
2:17 p.m.: Fight reported at Broadway and McKee.
9:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 E.
June 17
1:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.
Greensburg Police Department
June 15
8:51 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
3:57 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of E. Greensburg Commons.
8:54 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
11:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1700 block of N. Oakmont Avenue.
June 16
8:22 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:17 p.m.: Fight reported at Broadway and McKee.
4:44 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
7:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.
10:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
Westport Marshal
June 16
11:20 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.
Burney Fire Department
June 15
6:09 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2700 block of S. CR 700 W.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 16
10:44 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
St. Paul Fire Department
June 16
9:54 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
10:44 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 15
1:09 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 1100 block of N. CR 225 W.
7:46 p.m.: K9 deployment reported in the 3500 block of W. Ind. 44.
10:08 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 715 W.
11:25 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 3300 block of W. Ind. 244.
June 16
4:28 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Mary Drive, Carthage.
12:54 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 8700 block of S. CR 1000 W.
Rushville Police Department
June 15
3:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. 10th Street.
8:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Ninth Street.
9:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.
June 16
5 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Benjamin Street.
8:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.
