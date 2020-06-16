BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

June 15

9:53 a.m. - Traffic accident at Western Avenue and John Street

6:22 p.m. - Traffic accident at Selke Plant on Coonhunters Road

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 15

11:03 a.m.: Rodney Michael Cooper, 46, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:02 p.m.: Austin David Pettit, 21, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

7:40 p.m.: William Joseph Jenkins, 35, Locklane, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:54 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Washington Street on two unspecified warrants.

June 16

6:57 a.m.: Billy A. Runyan, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on an unspecified warrant.

10:10 a.m.: Chad A. Bowen, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street on an unspecified warrant.

11:37 a.m.: Ranee Lee Dinkens, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

June 15

5:26 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4800 block of E. Frontage Road.

June 16

2:17 p.m.: Fight reported at Broadway and McKee.

9:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 E.

June 17

1:05 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 130.

Greensburg Police Department

June 15

8:51 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

3:57 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of E. Greensburg Commons.

8:54 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

11:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1700 block of N. Oakmont Avenue.

June 16

8:22 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:17 p.m.: Fight reported at Broadway and McKee.

4:44 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

5:36 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

7:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.

10:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

Westport Marshal

June 16

11:20 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

Burney Fire Department

June 15

6:09 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2700 block of S. CR 700 W.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 16

10:44 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

June 16

9:54 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.

10:44 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 15

1:09 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 1100 block of N. CR 225 W.

7:46 p.m.: K9 deployment reported in the 3500 block of W. Ind. 44.

10:08 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 715 W.

11:25 p.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 3300 block of W. Ind. 244.

June 16

4:28 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Mary Drive, Carthage.

12:54 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 8700 block of S. CR 1000 W.

Rushville Police Department

June 15

3:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. 10th Street.

8:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Ninth Street.

9:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.

June 16

5 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Benjamin Street.

8:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.

