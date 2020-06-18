BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 17
10:22 a.m. - Theft on South Street
11:04 a.m. - Traffic accident on Batesville Boulevard
8:02 p.m. - Drugs reported on Eastern Avenue
June 18
6:18 p.m. - Traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 74
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 17
6:56 p.m.: Joshua Lee Meredith, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 137 on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated (endangerment).
11:03 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 24, Milroy, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
June 18
1:46 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 48, Greensburg, was arrested at Memorial and Aspen on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish oil with a prior conviction, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:43 p.m.: Ryan E. Williams, 35, Batesville, was arrested at the Decatur County Courthouse on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
Incidents
June 17
11:03 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4200 block of E. Base Road.
June 18
3:43 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
5:37 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
June 17
8:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
June 18
12:05 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.
3:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Monfort Street.
3:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
5:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Westport Marshal
June 17
4 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 17
12:21 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2200 block of E. Base Road.
Westport Fire Department
June 17
4:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 1000 W. and 950 S.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 17
9:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5500 block of N. Rushville Road.
9:58 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.
11:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8900 block of N. CR 450 E.
9:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on N. Walnut Street, Carthage.
11:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.
June 18
7:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2500 block of S. CR 800 E.
9:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported on S. Walnut Street, Carthage.
Rushville Police Department
June 17
3:10 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Arthur Street.
3:59 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street.
4:06 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Julian Street.
4:15 p.m.: Fight reported at Fifth and Main.
6:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. 52.
6:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Arthur Street.
9:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Third and Arthur.
11:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.
June 18
8:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.
8:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.
