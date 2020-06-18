BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

June 17

10:22 a.m. - Theft on South Street

11:04 a.m. - Traffic accident on Batesville Boulevard

8:02 p.m. - Drugs reported on Eastern Avenue

June 18

6:18 p.m. - Traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 74

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 17

6:56 p.m.: Joshua Lee Meredith, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 137 on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated (endangerment).

11:03 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 24, Milroy, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

June 18

1:46 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 48, Greensburg, was arrested at Memorial and Aspen on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish oil with a prior conviction, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:43 p.m.: Ryan E. Williams, 35, Batesville, was arrested at the Decatur County Courthouse on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

Incidents

June 17

11:03 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4200 block of E. Base Road.

June 18

3:43 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.

5:37 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.

Greensburg Police Department

June 17

8:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

10:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

June 18

12:05 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.

3:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Monfort Street.

3:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.

5:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

Westport Marshal

June 17

4 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 17

12:21 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2200 block of E. Base Road.

Westport Fire Department

June 17

4:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 1000 W. and 950 S.

RUSHVILLE

Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 17

9:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5500 block of N. Rushville Road.

9:58 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.

11:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 8900 block of N. CR 450 E.

9:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on N. Walnut Street, Carthage.

11:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.

June 18

7:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2500 block of S. CR 800 E.

9:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported on S. Walnut Street, Carthage.

Rushville Police Department

June 17

3:10 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Arthur Street.

3:59 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street.

4:06 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Julian Street.

4:15 p.m.: Fight reported at Fifth and Main.

6:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. 52.

6:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Arthur Street.

9:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Third and Arthur.

11:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Perkins Street.

June 18

8:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.

8:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.

