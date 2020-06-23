GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 22

9:58 a.m.: Thomas Kennedy Miller, 21, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:02 p.m.: Andrew Ryan Fixmer, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Incidents

June 22

7:52 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street.

4:53 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 60 SW.

June 23

4:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 450 W.

7:59 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 800 S.

10:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46.

Greensburg Police Department

June 22

7:42 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

10:01 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

6:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court.

8:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

June 23

9:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

12:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

7:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Oakmont and Daniel.

9:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

Westport Marshal

June 22

4:53 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department

June 23

11:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Hamburg and South.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 22

9:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

Letts Fire Department

June 23

7:59 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 800 S.

Westport Fire Department

June 23

10:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 900 block of S. CR 200 W.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 22

3:08 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 44 and CR 350 E.

10:44 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 150 E.

June 23

8:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. CR 600 N.

6:44 p.m.: Trespassing reported at the Orange Pike and Ind. 44.

June 24

2:56 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. First Street, Rushville.

Rushville Police Department

June 22

2:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.

7:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.

June 23

1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

2:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.

2:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.

5:17 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.

