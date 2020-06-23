GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 22
9:58 a.m.: Thomas Kennedy Miller, 21, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:02 p.m.: Andrew Ryan Fixmer, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Incidents
June 22
7:52 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street.
4:53 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 60 SW.
June 23
4:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 450 W.
7:59 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 800 S.
10:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
Greensburg Police Department
June 22
7:42 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
10:01 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.
6:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court.
8:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
June 23
9:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
7:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Oakmont and Daniel.
9:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Westport Marshal
June 22
4:53 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
June 23
11:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Hamburg and South.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 22
9:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Letts Fire Department
June 23
7:59 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 800 S.
Westport Fire Department
June 23
10:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 900 block of S. CR 200 W.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 22
3:08 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 44 and CR 350 E.
10:44 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 150 E.
June 23
8:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. CR 600 N.
6:44 p.m.: Trespassing reported at the Orange Pike and Ind. 44.
June 24
2:56 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. First Street, Rushville.
Rushville Police Department
June 22
2:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.
7:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.
June 23
1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
2:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.
2:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.
5:17 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street.
