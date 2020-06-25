Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff's Department

June 24

5:26 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Old Michigan Road and Railroad Road, Holton.

6:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Meridian Street, Sunman.

10:24 p.m.: Livestock problem reported at CR 100 W. and 1050 N., Batesville.

11:23 p.m.: Noise complaint reported in the 5400 block of E. CR 200 S.

June 25

4:04 p.m.: Property damage reported in the 700 block of S. Ellsworth Street, Milan.

9:13 p.m.: Livestock problem reported at CR 1050 N. and Ind. 229, Batesville.

10:39 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Carr Street, Milan.

June 26

12:07 a.m.: Noise complaint reported in the 100 block of Jackson Street, Sunman.

1:24 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Buckeye Street, Osgood.

Batesville Police Department

June 24

12:34 p.m.: Check deception reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.

5:54 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.

June 25

11:04 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 24

12:49 p.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.

June 25

3:02 a.m.: Zachary Nathaniel Love, 34, Columbus, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

June 25

10:51 a.m.: Hannah Paige Jines, 21, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

5:49 p.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. 15th Street on preliminary charges of failure to appear and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V substance.

Incidents

June 24

10:16 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.

June 25

6:13 a.m.: Road closure reported at Main and Shadly Lane, Westport.

8:04 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 60 SW, between CR 1000 S. and 1080 S.

Greensburg Police Department

June 24

9:04 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Moscow and Veterans.

12:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

2:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

3:02 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Thompson Street.

6:12 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.

June 25

3:02 a.m.: Pursuit reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive. 

9:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Way.

10:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

11:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Ireland Street.

11:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Cleo and Michigan.

3:18 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

3:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

10:16 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Railroad.

June 26

12:52 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 25

10:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

3:17 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Freeland Road.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 24

12:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of W. Ind. 244.

7:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported on E. Mill Street, Carthage.

June 25

2:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Ind. 44.

4:27 a.m.: Theft reported on N. Main Street, Carthage.

Rushville Police Department

June 24

2:43 p.m.: Auto theft reported in the 600 block of W. Third Street.

4:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.

6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.

11:21 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Arthur Street.

June 25

9:19 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.

June 26

12:15 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Fourth and Morgan.

