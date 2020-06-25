Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
June 24
5:26 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Old Michigan Road and Railroad Road, Holton.
6:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Meridian Street, Sunman.
10:24 p.m.: Livestock problem reported at CR 100 W. and 1050 N., Batesville.
11:23 p.m.: Noise complaint reported in the 5400 block of E. CR 200 S.
June 25
4:04 p.m.: Property damage reported in the 700 block of S. Ellsworth Street, Milan.
9:13 p.m.: Livestock problem reported at CR 1050 N. and Ind. 229, Batesville.
10:39 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Carr Street, Milan.
June 26
12:07 a.m.: Noise complaint reported in the 100 block of Jackson Street, Sunman.
1:24 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Buckeye Street, Osgood.
Batesville Police Department
June 24
12:34 p.m.: Check deception reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.
5:54 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.
June 25
11:04 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 24
12:49 p.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.
June 25
3:02 a.m.: Zachary Nathaniel Love, 34, Columbus, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
June 25
10:51 a.m.: Hannah Paige Jines, 21, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:49 p.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. 15th Street on preliminary charges of failure to appear and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V substance.
Incidents
June 24
10:16 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
June 25
6:13 a.m.: Road closure reported at Main and Shadly Lane, Westport.
8:04 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 60 SW, between CR 1000 S. and 1080 S.
Greensburg Police Department
June 24
9:04 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Moscow and Veterans.
12:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
2:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
3:02 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Thompson Street.
6:12 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
June 25
3:02 a.m.: Pursuit reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
9:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Way.
10:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
11:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Ireland Street.
11:29 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Cleo and Michigan.
3:18 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
3:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
10:16 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Railroad.
June 26
12:52 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 25
10:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
3:17 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Freeland Road.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 24
12:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of W. Ind. 244.
7:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported on E. Mill Street, Carthage.
June 25
2:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Ind. 44.
4:27 a.m.: Theft reported on N. Main Street, Carthage.
Rushville Police Department
June 24
2:43 p.m.: Auto theft reported in the 600 block of W. Third Street.
4:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.
6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
11:21 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Arthur Street.
June 25
9:19 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.
June 26
12:15 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Fourth and Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.