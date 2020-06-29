Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
June 26
6:44 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 7500 block of S. Ind. 129, Versailles.
7:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Washington Street, Milan.
7:41 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 175 W. and 50 S., Versailles.
1:26 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Franklin and Faulkner, Milan.
4:57 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3900 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 50, Dillsboro.
7:05 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7500 block of W. CR 100 S., Greensburg.
9:42 p.m.: Vehicle pursuit reported at Versailles Street and U.S. Hwy. 50, Holton.
9:50 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1600 block of E. Salem Road, Batesville.
June 27
12:14 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of Leslie Street, Osgood.
3:03 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 500 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
10:57 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8800 block of E. Ind. 46, Sunman.
June 28
10:50 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3300 block of S. Benham Road, Versailles.
9:38 p.m.: Fight reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Batesville Police Department
June 26
9:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
11:16 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of S. Eastern Avenue.
9:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind 229.
June 27
6:32 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 700 block of W. Pearl Street.
June 28
5:50 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut Street.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 26
8:42 a.m.: Emily D. Root, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
6:47 p.m.: Caleb Clifford Baker, 20, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:02 p.m.: Caleb C. Tanner, 24, Independence, Kentucky, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
7:22 p.m.: Hunter B. Huffine, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested at Washington and Webster on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
June 27
12:46 a.m.: A Jay Michael Hannum, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Jorim Drive on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
2:02 a.m.: Daniel Scott Preuss, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:42 p.m.: Ellis Martinez, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
3:26 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
June 28
7:07 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
June 29
1:42 a.m.: Jeffury T. Golden, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
June 26
10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 250 W. and 100 N.
June 27
2:10 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 2600 block of S. Ind. 3.
2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.
4:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
7:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.
June 28
2:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.
Greensburg Police Department
June 26
8:49 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
10:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Brockworth and Liberty Circle.
June 27
11:07 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.
6:46 p.m.: Fight reported on the Courthouse Square.
June 28
11:18 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
2:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
June 27
2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.
3:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
7:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
June 29
1:24 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 25,000 block of Stipps Hill Road.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 27
1:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
June 28
9:17 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Anderson Street.
June 29
2:59 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 27
1:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 W. and 225 S.
June 28
1:45 p.m.: Intimidation reported in the 1200 block of W. Phyllis Way.
6:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.
Rushville Police Department
June 26
11:56 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
4:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
7:23 p.m.: Disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
9:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fifth and Jackson.
9:55 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.
June 27
3:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street.
10:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Harrison Street.
11:41 p.m.: Assault reported in N. Veterans Memorial Park.
June 28
12:29 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 800 block of N. Arthur Street.
5:27 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Riverview Drive.
