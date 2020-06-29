Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff's Department

June 26

6:44 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 7500 block of S. Ind. 129, Versailles.

7:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Washington Street, Milan.

7:41 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 175 W. and 50 S., Versailles.

1:26 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Franklin and Faulkner, Milan.

4:57 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3900 block of E. U.S. Hwy. 50, Dillsboro.

7:05 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7500 block of W. CR 100 S., Greensburg.

9:42 p.m.: Vehicle pursuit reported at Versailles Street and U.S. Hwy. 50, Holton.

9:50 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1600 block of E. Salem Road, Batesville.

June 27

12:14 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of Leslie Street, Osgood.

3:03 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 500 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.

10:57 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8800 block of E. Ind. 46, Sunman.

June 28

10:50 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3300 block of S. Benham Road, Versailles.

9:38 p.m.: Fight reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Batesville Police Department

June 26

9:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

11:16 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of S. Eastern Avenue.

9:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind 229.

June 27

6:32 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 700 block of W. Pearl Street.

June 28

5:50 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut Street.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 26

8:42 a.m.: Emily D. Root, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.

6:47 p.m.: Caleb Clifford Baker, 20, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:02 p.m.: Caleb C. Tanner, 24, Independence, Kentucky, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

7:22 p.m.: Hunter B. Huffine, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested at Washington and Webster on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

June 27

12:46 a.m.: A Jay Michael Hannum, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Jorim Drive on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.

2:02 a.m.: Daniel Scott Preuss, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:42 p.m.: Ellis Martinez, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

3:26 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.

June 28

7:07 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

June 29

1:42 a.m.: Jeffury T. Golden, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

June 26

10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 250 W. and 100 N.

June 27

2:10 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 2600 block of S. Ind. 3.

2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.

4:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

7:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.

June 28

2:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.

Greensburg Police Department

June 26

8:49 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

10:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Brockworth and Liberty Circle.

June 27

11:07 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.

6:46 p.m.: Fight reported on the Courthouse Square.

June 28

11:18 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.

2:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.

6:18 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Westport Marshal

June 27

2:42 p.m.: Robbery reported at Ireland and Walnut.

3:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

7:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department

June 29

1:24 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 25,000 block of Stipps Hill Road.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 27

1:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

June 28

9:17 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Anderson Street.

June 29

2:59 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 27

1:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 W. and 225 S.

June 28

1:45 p.m.: Intimidation reported in the 1200 block of W. Phyllis Way.

6:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.

Rushville Police Department

June 26

11:56 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.

4:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

7:23 p.m.: Disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.

9:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fifth and Jackson.

9:55 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.

June 27

3:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street.

10:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Harrison Street.

11:41 p.m.: Assault reported in N. Veterans Memorial Park.

June 28

12:29 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 800 block of N. Arthur Street.

5:27 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Riverview Drive.

