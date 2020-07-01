Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff’s Department

June 29

7:43 a.m.: Road rage reported in the 400 block of W. Fairground Avenue, Osgood.

10:52 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1100 block of N. CR 700 W., Holton.

3:46 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 200 block of N. Sycamore Street, Osgood.

6:24 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 200 block of W. Tyson Street, Versailles.

June 30

10:28 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 5400 block of W. CR 350 S., Holton.

Batesville Police Department

June 29

3:51 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 29

6:48 p.m.: Bryce David Wesseler, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E. on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

6:48 p.m.: Destiny Michaela Wooten, 31, St. Paul, was arrested in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

June 30

12:41 p.m.: Anthony W. Hanna, 36, Westport, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street on an unspecified warrant.

8:24 p.m.: Carlton Russell Partlow, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of Freeland Road on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended with a prior, and operating while intoxicated.

9:56 p.m.: Emily I. Rogan, 34, Mundelein, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, false informing, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

July 1

12:34 a.m.: Robert W. Dean, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

June 29

11:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street, Westport.

June 30

7:03 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 300 N.

4:14 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of W. Park Road.

9:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Burney Park, Greensburg.

11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Greensburg Police Department

June 29

6:29 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

1:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

2:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

6:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E.

8:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Tara and Michigan.

9:34 p.m.: Criminal recklessness with a weapon reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

June 30

5:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Westport Marshal

June 30

1:37 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Sycamore Street.

Letts Fire Department

June 30

3:49 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 6400 block of E. CR 300 S., Waldron.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 30

9:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Wedgewood Avenue.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

June 29

10:49 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9000 block of N. Ind. 3.

June 30

2:12 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Winters Way, Carthage.

10:25 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

1:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 3500 block of E. Orange Pike.

5:34 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 5800 block of E. CR 450 S.

Rushville Police Department

June 29

12:08 p.m.: Bike theft reported in the 400 block of N. Sexton Street.

11:48 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

5:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 to 600 block of W. Third Street.

6:15 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported in the 800 block of N. Benjamin Street.

6:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1100 block of S. Baker Street.

7:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.

9:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 10th and Willow.

10:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of N. Benjamin Street.

10:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Eighth Street.

