Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
June 29
7:43 a.m.: Road rage reported in the 400 block of W. Fairground Avenue, Osgood.
10:52 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1100 block of N. CR 700 W., Holton.
3:46 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 200 block of N. Sycamore Street, Osgood.
6:24 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 200 block of W. Tyson Street, Versailles.
June 30
10:28 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 5400 block of W. CR 350 S., Holton.
Batesville Police Department
June 29
3:51 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 29
6:48 p.m.: Bryce David Wesseler, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E. on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
6:48 p.m.: Destiny Michaela Wooten, 31, St. Paul, was arrested in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
June 30
12:41 p.m.: Anthony W. Hanna, 36, Westport, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street on an unspecified warrant.
8:24 p.m.: Carlton Russell Partlow, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of Freeland Road on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended with a prior, and operating while intoxicated.
9:56 p.m.: Emily I. Rogan, 34, Mundelein, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, false informing, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
July 1
12:34 a.m.: Robert W. Dean, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
June 29
11:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street, Westport.
June 30
7:03 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 300 N.
4:14 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of W. Park Road.
9:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Burney Park, Greensburg.
11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 29
6:29 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
1:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
2:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
6:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 6500 block of S. CR 150 E.
8:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Tara and Michigan.
9:34 p.m.: Criminal recklessness with a weapon reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
June 30
5:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
Westport Marshal
June 30
1:37 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Sycamore Street.
Letts Fire Department
June 30
3:49 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 6400 block of E. CR 300 S., Waldron.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 30
9:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Wedgewood Avenue.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
June 29
10:49 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9000 block of N. Ind. 3.
June 30
2:12 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Winters Way, Carthage.
10:25 a.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
1:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 3500 block of E. Orange Pike.
5:34 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 5800 block of E. CR 450 S.
Rushville Police Department
June 29
12:08 p.m.: Bike theft reported in the 400 block of N. Sexton Street.
11:48 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
5:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 to 600 block of W. Third Street.
6:15 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported in the 800 block of N. Benjamin Street.
6:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1100 block of S. Baker Street.
7:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
9:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 10th and Willow.
10:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of N. Benjamin Street.
10:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Eighth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.