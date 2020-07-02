Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 1
8:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 6200 block of E. Ind. 62, Versailles.
7:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 10,000 block N. Spades Road, Sunman.
July 2
2:18 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of Wilmer Street, Osgood.
Batesville Police Department
July 1
9:34 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of Batesville Shopping Village.
5:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Coonhunters and the railroad tracks.
5:32 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of S. Park Avenue.
July 2
1:10 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 1
12:12 p.m.: Jeffery R. Sweet, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of battery and intimidation.
11:22 p.m.: Carl R. McNicholas, 36, Hope, was arrested in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of a Schedule I to V drug, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior, and possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior.
Incidents
July 1
11:16 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
July 2
4:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
July 1
10:25 a.m.: Forgery reported at Rebekah Park.
11:51 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
12:12 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Washington Street.
7:46 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 600 block of W.Briarwood Way.
10:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.
10:32 p..m: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
July 1
5:21 p.m.: Property damage reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 1
10:44 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1700 block of W. Wedgewood Ave.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 1
10:58 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5900 block of N. CR 800 E.
5:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
8:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. West Street, Milroy.
Rushville Police Department
July 1
12:23 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
4:54 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at First and Main.
