Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 2
10:59 a.m.: Kristy R. Holcomb, 36, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 4
5:13 p.m.: Crystal Luann Durham, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at Vandalia and Michigan on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior and an unspecified warrant.
8:42 p.m.: Brianna Faith Delay, 18, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of deception and escape.
July 5
12:26 p.m.: Justine Elizabeth Ogunsakin, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on preliminary charges of domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old.
12:27 p.m.: Matthew Keith Whiton, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:50 p.m.: Robert W. Dean, 38, Rushville, was arrested at Broadway and Fifth on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 2
1:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul.
1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive, Westport.
7:48 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 480 E.
July 3
4:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.
July 4
6:39 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8400 block E. CR 215 S.
11:38 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 450 N. and 700 W.
Greensburg Police Department
July 2
9:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
July 3
9:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
July 4
6:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.
6:57 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 600 block of E. Greenview Drive.
4:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. 11th Street.
July 5
2:19 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
3:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
8:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
8:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.
10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
July 6
1:07 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W Brockworth Drive.
1:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.
3:27 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
Adams Fire Department
July 4
11:38 p.m.: Injury accident
Clarksburg Fire Department
July 4
11:36 a..: Brush fire reported in the 6500 bock of E. CR 400 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 2
7:48 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 480 E. The Millhousen and Napoleon departments also were dispatched.
July 3
8:27 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:14 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
New Point Fire Department
July 3
4:46 pm: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.
July 4
11:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported CR 450 N. and sand.
New Point Marshal
July 2
1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
July 3
4:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.
Westport Marshal
July 2
4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive, Westport.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 3
12:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. 52 and CR 500 W.
5:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 450 W. and 300 N.
11:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 9900 block of W. CR 1100 N., Carthage.
July 4
3:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7900 block of E. CR 1000 S.
9:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4500 block of W. Ind. 244., Milroy.
July 5
11:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Pillsbury Street, Milroy.
1:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Clark Street, Carthage.
2:26 p.m.: Theft reported on N. Main Street, Carthage.
3:32 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street.
4:08 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of North Street, Arlington.
7:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 750 W.
7:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of W. CR 150 S.
Rushville Police Department
July 3
11:40 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and U.S. 52.
6:28 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Eighth and Main.
7:45 p.m.: Fight reported at Sexton and Tony Stewart Drive.
8:49 p.m.: Fight reported at the Rush County Fairgrounds race track.
10:40 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Ninth Street.
July 4
12:16 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3200 block of Old Ind. 44.
8:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
2:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
2:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.
10:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 15th and Sexton.
10:39 p.m.: Personal injury accident reported at 11th and Main Street.
10:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
July 5
10:57 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.
12:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Harrison Street.
4:41 p.m.: Fight reported at 10th and Sexton streets.
