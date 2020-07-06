Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 2

10:59 a.m.: Kristy R. Holcomb, 36, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 4

5:13 p.m.: Crystal Luann Durham, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at Vandalia and Michigan on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior and an unspecified warrant.

8:42 p.m.: Brianna Faith Delay, 18, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of deception and escape.

July 5

12:26 p.m.: Justine Elizabeth Ogunsakin, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on preliminary charges of domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old.

12:27 p.m.: Matthew Keith Whiton, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:50 p.m.: Robert W. Dean, 38, Rushville, was arrested at Broadway and Fifth on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

July 2

1:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, St. Paul.

1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive, Westport.

7:48 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 480 E.

July 3

4:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.

July 4

6:39 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8400 block E. CR 215 S.

11:38 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 450 N. and 700 W.

Greensburg Police Department

July 2

9:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

July 3

9:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

July 4

6:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

6:57 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 600 block of E. Greenview Drive.

4:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. 11th Street.

July 5

2:19 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.

3:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.

8:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

8:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.

10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

July 6

1:07 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W Brockworth Drive.

1:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.

3:27 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

Adams Fire Department

July 4

11:38 p.m.:  Injury accident

Clarksburg Fire Department

July 4

11:36 a..: Brush fire reported in the 6500 bock of  E. CR 400 N.

Greensburg Fire Department

July 2

7:48 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 480 E. The Millhousen and Napoleon departments also were dispatched.

July 3

8:27 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:14 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.

New Point Fire Department

July 3

4:46 pm: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.

July 4

11:38 a.m.: Injury accident reported CR 450 N. and sand.

New Point Marshal

July 2

1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

July 3

4:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S.

Westport Marshal

July 2

4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive, Westport.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

July 3

12:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. 52 and CR 500 W.

5:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 450 W. and 300 N.

11:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 9900 block of W. CR 1100 N., Carthage.

July 4

3:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7900 block of E. CR 1000 S.

9:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4500 block of W. Ind. 244., Milroy.

July 5

11:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Pillsbury Street, Milroy.

1:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Clark Street, Carthage.

2:26 p.m.: Theft reported on N. Main Street, Carthage.

3:32 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street.

4:08 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of North Street, Arlington.

7:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 750 W.

7:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of W. CR 150 S.

Rushville Police Department

July 3

11:40 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and U.S. 52.

6:28 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Eighth and Main.

7:45 p.m.: Fight reported at Sexton and Tony Stewart Drive.

8:49 p.m.: Fight reported at the Rush County Fairgrounds race track.

10:40 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Ninth Street.

July 4

12:16 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3200 block of Old Ind. 44.

8:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street.

2:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

2:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.

10:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 15th and Sexton.

10:39 p.m.: Personal injury accident reported at 11th and Main Street.

10:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.

July 5

10:57 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of W. First Street.

12:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Harrison Street.

4:41 p.m.: Fight reported at 10th and Sexton streets.

