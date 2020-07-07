Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 2
2:37 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3900 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
9:07 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 500 block of S. Main Street, Milan.
July 3
11:21 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ripley and Main, Milan.
4:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6500 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50, Holton.
9:04 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
10:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of E. CR 300 N., Milan.
July 4
2:31 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 8400 block of E. Ind. 350, Milan.
8:34 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 7300 block of E. CR 800 N., Sunman.
10:31 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Ind. 129 and Adams Church Road, Batesville.
10:40 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 450 E. and 200 N., Milan.
July 5
1:10 a.m.: Fight reported in the 7300 block of E. CR 800 N., Sunman.
10:34 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6200 block of E. Access Road, Batesville.
10:57 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 5200 block of E. CR 200 N., Milan.
5:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 350 E. and Oleans Road, Versailles.
8:27 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3600 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Osgood.
9:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 525 E. and 200 N., Milan.
July 6
2:07 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Old Michigan Road and Railroad Road, Holton.
5:43 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. CR 900 S., Madison.
7:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 50 N. and Ind. 101, Milan.
10:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
11:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Ripley Street, Milan.
July 7
7:31 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at W. Tanglewood Road and CR 175 W., Versailles.
3:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 W. and 450 S., Versailles.
4:05 p.m.: Slide-off reported in the 4500 block of N. U.S. Hwy. 421, Osgood.
Batesville Police Department
July 2
12:46 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street.
3:32 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 600 block of John Street.
July 3
11:52 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Walnut Street and Ind. 46.
1:03 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. ind. 229.
7:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on Alpine Drive.
7:23 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
July 4
1:27 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported at Oakmont Place.
8:02 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.
10:41 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of Prairie Avenue.
July 5
1:08 a.m.: Fight reported on Arlington Drive.
July 6
6:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.
July 7
3:33 a.m.: Theft reported on Arlington Drive.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 6
4:16 p.m.: William Earl Thompson, 41, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:24 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 21, Greensburg, was arrested at Carver and 11th on on unspecified warrant.
Incidents
July 6
5:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7900 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
4:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 133.
4:35 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
10:31 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6700 block of N. CR 700 E.
11:42 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 5100 block of E. CR 550 N.
July 7
5:26 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.
July 8
12:09 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. East Street.
Greensburg Police Department
July 6
8:36 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:52 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
10:15 a.m.: Battery reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
1:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.
4:01 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
7:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Russell Drive.
9:12 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of S. Kieran Drive.
July 7
7:17 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.
6:30 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
11:27 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
11:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
July 8
12:09 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. East Street.
Westport Marshal
July 7
10:35 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of S. West Street.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
July 6
10:31 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6700 block of N. CR 700 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 6
3:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported west of CR 700 E. on CR 500 S. The Napoleon and New Point fire departments also were dispatched.
July 7
5:26 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125. The St. Paul Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 6
8:42 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Market and Clark streets, Carthage.
3:50 p.m.: Invasion of privacy reported in the 500 block of Darlene Way, Rushville.
5:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of E. Ind. 44.
6:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 10,000 block of S. Pearl Street, Greensboro.
July 7
11:38 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 450 S. and 600 E., Glenwood.
10:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Milroy.
Rushville Police Department
July 6
5:18 p.m.: Assault reported in the 5800 block of E. Ind. 44.
July 7
12:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Sixth and Main.
10:43 a.m.: Bike theft reported in the 400 block of N. Sexton Street.
12:32 p.m.: Property damage accident reported ini the 1800 block of N. Main Street.
4:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street.
10:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of N. Arthur Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.