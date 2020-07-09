Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff's Department

July 8

7:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Huntersville Road and Ind. 229, Batesville.

9:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

10:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.

July 9

5:35 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 800 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50, Versailles.

July 10

Midnight: Property damage accident reported in the 6400 block of W. CR 750 N., Osgood.

Batesville Police Department

July 9

2:35 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 8

11:03 a.m.: Cory W. Peters, 38, Batesville, was arrested in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E. on an unspecified warrant.

2:42 p.m.: Autumn Renee Reisert, 27, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

3:51 p.m.: Katrina D. Powers, 40, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:39 p.m.: Judith Gillespie, 61, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on an unspecified warrant.

July 9

2:26 p.m.: Jessica Sue Dureya-Poole, 38, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

July 8

11:09 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of W. CR 240 NW.

1:10 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Itawamba Trail.

3:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.

July 9

10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

July 8

5:52 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Mill Street.

8:13 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

8:37 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

July 9

8:18 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of N. West Street.

1:37 p.m: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

2:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

6:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of E. Fifth Street.

10:14 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Marshal

July 8

5:02 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of S. West Street.

July 9

1:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. West Street.

4:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street.

Burney Fire Department

July 8

11:09 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of W. CR 240 NW.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department

July 8

11:26 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported out of county at CR 900 S. and 250 E.

4:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 400 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

July 8

3:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.

4:54 p.m.: 

Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 400 E.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff's Department

July 8

8:58 a.m.: Property damage reported at U.S. 52 and CR 700 W.

7:53 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 S. and Flatrock River Road.

8:20 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. 52.

Rushville Police Department

July 8

2:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Second and Harrison.

3:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. Eighth Street.

8:40 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 600 block of N. Jackson Street.

July 9

7:58 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.

11:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street.

2:20 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of Conrad-Harcourt Way.

Tags

Recommended for you