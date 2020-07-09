Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 8
7:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Huntersville Road and Ind. 229, Batesville.
9:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
10:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
July 9
5:35 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 800 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50, Versailles.
July 10
Midnight: Property damage accident reported in the 6400 block of W. CR 750 N., Osgood.
Batesville Police Department
July 9
2:35 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of S. Park Avenue.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 8
11:03 a.m.: Cory W. Peters, 38, Batesville, was arrested in the 1800 block of S. CR 850 E. on an unspecified warrant.
2:42 p.m.: Autumn Renee Reisert, 27, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
3:51 p.m.: Katrina D. Powers, 40, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:39 p.m.: Judith Gillespie, 61, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on an unspecified warrant.
July 9
2:26 p.m.: Jessica Sue Dureya-Poole, 38, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
July 8
11:09 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of W. CR 240 NW.
1:10 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Itawamba Trail.
3:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
July 9
10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Department
July 8
5:52 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Mill Street.
8:13 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
8:37 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
July 9
8:18 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of N. West Street.
1:37 p.m: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
2:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
6:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of E. Fifth Street.
10:14 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
July 8
5:02 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of S. West Street.
July 9
1:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. West Street.
4:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street.
Burney Fire Department
July 8
11:09 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of W. CR 240 NW.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
July 8
11:26 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported out of county at CR 900 S. and 250 E.
4:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 400 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 8
3:28 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
4:54 p.m.:
Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 400 E.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 8
8:58 a.m.: Property damage reported at U.S. 52 and CR 700 W.
7:53 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 S. and Flatrock River Road.
8:20 p.m.: Child abuse reported in the 800 block of E. U.S. 52.
Rushville Police Department
July 8
2:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Second and Harrison.
3:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. Eighth Street.
8:40 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 600 block of N. Jackson Street.
July 9
7:58 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
11:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
2:20 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of Conrad-Harcourt Way.
