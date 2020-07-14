Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
July 10
9:48 a.m.: Child abuse reported at Friendship Road and CR 550 S., Versailles.
5:40 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 2300 block of S. Friendship Road, Milan.
8:55 p.m.: Battery reported at Ind. 129 and U.S. 50, Dillsboro.
9:17 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 4800 block of N. Ind. 101, Milan.
10:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 800 block of N. Warpath Drive., Milan.
July 11
5:17 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 425 N., Holton.
July 12
1:05 a.m.: Fight reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
July 13
3:42 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
6:04 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 400 block of W. Fairground Avenue, Osgood.
7:06 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. CR 750 E., Dillsboro.
July 14
11:31 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Benham Road and Ind. 129, Versailles.
12:27 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street, Versailles.
July 15
2:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Marion Street, Holton.
Batesville Police Department
July 11
10:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.
July 13
12:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 24,000 block of W. Ind. 46.
9:42 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Hillendale Swimming Pool.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
July 10
3:04 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:26 p.m.: Jose Mesias Romero Flores, 21, Winston Salem, North Carolina, was arrested on I-74 near eastbound MM 135 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
July 13
3:03 a.m.: Adam Lee Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:09 p.m.: Travis A. Pindell, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4800 block of S. CR 20 W. on an unspecified warrant.
2:39 p.m.: Dana Renee Johnson, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:24 p.m.: Lindsay Renae Henderson, 29, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:41 p.m.: Michael R. Houston, 60, Indianapolis, was arrested at Main and Franklin on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
10:52 p.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
July 14
7:55 a.m.: Darron P. Palmer, 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:16 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:28 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 33, Greensburg, was arrested at Central and Hendricks on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and public intoxication.
Incidents
July 10
8:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 845 E.
11:48 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1200 S.
July 11
8:16 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9900 block of E. Base Road.
9:46 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of W. CR 1050 S.
3:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.
10:44 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 825 E.
July 12
2:36 a.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:06 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
5:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7200 block of S. CR 350 W.
July 13
1:43 p.m.: Threats reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.
4:06 p.m.: Threats reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.
July 14
8:58 a.m.: Disorderly person reported at Main and Range, Westport.
7:12 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Itawamba Trail.
9:06 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. CR 250 W.
July 15
12:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and Old Ind. 46.
4:55 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 10
5 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.
8:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
8:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
July 11
6:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
July 12
3:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
4:38 a.m.: Attempted break in reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.
10:06 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.
July 13
2:29 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
7:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Indiana St.
July 14
9:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Amrhein Drive.
12:07 p.m.: Threats reported in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court.
4:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Franklin and Hendricks.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
July 11
3:32 p.m.: Attempted residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.
4:29 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut Street, Carthage.
July 12
1:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8400 block of N. CR 1000 W., Carthage.
2:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7000 block of W. U.S. 52, Arlington.
July 13
12:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
July 14
6:24 a.m.: Car vs. deer accident reported in the 7500 block of N. Rushville Road.
9:53 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.
1:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 850 W.
8:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of E. CR 150 N.
8:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported on S. East Street in Carthage.
9:45 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9600 block of W. CR 1100 N.
10:58 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 blok of N. Main Street.
Rushville Police Department
July 10
3:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
5:25 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
8:49 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.
July 11
1:07 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
July 12
9:52 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
3:03 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
4:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Sexton Street.
9:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
July 13
2:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of E. 11th Street.
8:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.
11:03 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
July 14
11:26 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.
1:25 p.m.: Threatening reported in 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street.
10:51: Threats reported in 500 block of N. Jackson Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.