BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff’s Department

July 10

9:48 a.m.: Child abuse reported at Friendship Road and CR 550 S., Versailles.

5:40 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 2300 block of S. Friendship Road, Milan.

8:55 p.m.: Battery reported at Ind. 129 and U.S. 50, Dillsboro.

9:17 p.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 4800 block of N. Ind. 101, Milan.

10:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 800 block of N. Warpath Drive., Milan.

July 11

5:17 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 425 N., Holton.

July 12

1:05 a.m.: Fight reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

July 13

3:42 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.

6:04 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 400 block of W. Fairground Avenue, Osgood.

7:06 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. CR 750 E., Dillsboro.

July 14

11:31 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Benham Road and Ind. 129, Versailles.

12:27 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street, Versailles.

July 15

2:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Marion Street, Holton.

Batesville Police Department

July 11

10:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of E. Ind. 46.

July 13

12:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 24,000 block of W. Ind. 46.

9:42 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Hillendale Swimming Pool.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

July 10

3:04 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:26 p.m.: Jose Mesias Romero Flores, 21, Winston Salem, North Carolina, was arrested on I-74 near eastbound MM 135 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

July 13

3:03 a.m.: Adam Lee Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:09 p.m.: Travis A. Pindell, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4800 block of S. CR 20 W. on an unspecified warrant.

2:39 p.m.: Dana Renee Johnson, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:24 p.m.: Lindsay Renae Henderson, 29, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:41 p.m.: Michael R. Houston, 60, Indianapolis, was arrested at Main and Franklin on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

10:52 p.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

July 14

7:55 a.m.: Darron P. Palmer, 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:16 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

11:28 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 33, Greensburg, was arrested at Central and Hendricks on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and public intoxication.

Incidents

July 10

8:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 845 E.

11:48 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1200 S.

July 11

8:16 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9900 block of E. Base Road.

9:46 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of W. CR 1050 S.

3:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.

10:44 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 825 E.

July 12

2:36 a.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

5:06 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

5:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7200 block of S. CR 350 W.

July 13

1:43 p.m.: Threats reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.

4:06 p.m.: Threats reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.

July 14

8:58 a.m.: Disorderly person reported at Main and Range, Westport.

7:12 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Itawamba Trail.

9:06 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. CR 250 W.

July 15

12:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and Old Ind. 46.

4:55 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of W. CR 1100 S.

Greensburg Police Department

July 10

5 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.

8:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.

8:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

July 11

6:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

July 12

3:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

4:38 a.m.: Attempted break in reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.

10:06 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.

July 13

2:29 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

7:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Indiana St.

July 14

9:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Amrhein Drive.

12:07 p.m.: Threats reported in the 2000 block of N. Wheeler Court.

4:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Franklin and Hendricks.

RUSHVILLE

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

July 11

3:32 p.m.: Attempted residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.

4:29 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut Street, Carthage.

July 12

1:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8400 block of N. CR 1000 W., Carthage.

2:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7000 block of W. U.S. 52, Arlington.

July 13

12:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

July 14

6:24 a.m.: Car vs. deer accident reported in the 7500 block of N. Rushville Road.

9:53 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. First Street.

1:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 850 W.

8:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of E. CR 150 N.

8:21 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported on S. East Street in Carthage.

9:45 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9600 block of W. CR 1100 N.

10:58 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 blok of N. Main Street.

Rushville Police Department

July 10

3:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

5:25 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

8:49 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.

July 11

1:07 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

July 12

9:52 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

3:03 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

4:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Sexton Street.

9:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.

July 13

2:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of E. 11th Street.

8:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.

11:03 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.

July 14

11:26 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.

1:25 p.m.: Threatening reported in 300 block of E. 10th Street.

4:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street.

10:51: Threats reported in 500 block of N. Jackson Street.

