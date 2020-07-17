Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
July 15
6:42 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of S. Adams Street, Versailles.
July 16
1:05 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 48 and CR 600 E., Sunman.
3:03 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 2700 block of N. CR 650 W., Osgood.
3:24 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Old Michigan Road and CR 525 N., Osgood.
6:06 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 600 W., Holton.
July 17
12:20 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 8900 block of N. U.S. 421, Osgood.
1:33 a.m.: Fight reported at the state park entrance, Versailles.
1:58 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
July 15
3:41 p.m.: Charles E. Ernstes II, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on an unspecified warrant.
4:21 p.m.: Eric J. Friley, 19, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at Ind. 3 and 46 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:30 p.m.: Dustin Lynn Kelly, 26, Greensburg, was arrested at Memorial and Aspen on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:30 p.m.: Shannon Dean Kelly, 47, Brookville, was arrested at Memorial and Aspen on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
July 16
10:41 p.m.: William J. Foley, 29, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of battery with bodily waste, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Incidents
July 15
9:24 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 140.
12:05 p.m.: Threats reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 200 S.
10:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1900 block of W. CR 1000 S.
July 16
3:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
July 17
12:03 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at CR 640 N. and 690 E.
Greensburg Police Department
July 15
8:30 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
10:53 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Hendricks Street.
8:52 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
July 16
4:10 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:14 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of E. Central Avenue.
10:41 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
10:54 p.m.: Threats reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.
July 17
12:16 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 16
1:15 p.m.: Gas leak reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
St. Paul Fire Department
July 16
7:39 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at North and Ireland, Greensburg.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
July 15
7:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Railroad Street, Milroy.
July 16
10:08 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 6600 block of S. CR 500 W., Rushville.
6:34 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2300 block of N. CR 700 W., Rushville.
7:32 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 9300 block of Pearl Street, Manilla.
Rushville Police Department
July 15
12:30 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1600 block of N. Main Street.
12:32 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Fourth and Main.
3:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
7:37 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.
8:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
9:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
July 16
10:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
