Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 17
2:46 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at S. Adams Street and U.S. 50, Versailles.
8:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 9900 block of S. Werner Road, Cross Plains.
July 18
9:02 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of S. Friendship Road, Milan.
10:11 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at U.S. 50 and Ind. 129, Dillsboro.
11:47 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of E. CR 350 N., Milan.
July 19
5:52 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported on West Park Hill, Versailles.
6:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9300 block of S. Ind. 129, Cross Plains.
9:45 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 800 block of S. Main Street, Milan.
Batesville Police Department
July 17
10:13 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Cross County Plaza.
5:05 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.
6:21 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of Western Avenue.
9:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street.
July 18
3:46 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and Bedel Blvd.
July 19
3:55 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of Mulberry Street.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
July 17
9:35 a.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:52 p.m.: Susan E. Litteral, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:31 p.m.: Jeremy Aaron Kittle, 42, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:33 p.m.: Clifford Russell Wayt III, 38, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:34 p.m.: Stacy M. Dile, 42, Laurel, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:34 p.m.: Justin L. Harsh, 43, Laurel, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.
July 18
5:18 a.m.: Colton James Imel, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of public intoxication and possession of alcohol by a minor.
9:40 a.m.: Gilbert Mitchell Roark, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Thomas Court on a preliminary charge felony battery causing serious injury.
7:47 p.m.: Christopher A. White, 41, Homer, was arrested at Sixth and Carver on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:56 p.m.: Michael Edward Bannister, 49, Grand Bay, Alabama, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 300 W. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
11:31 p.m.: Roland Lee Dolphus Green, 43, Warrenville, South Carolina, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of identity deception.
Incidents
July 18
2:01 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
10:21 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
12:38 p.m.: Threats reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.
July 19
2:37 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 139.
3:34 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
8:55 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 6800 block of N. Old U.S. 421.
July 20
3:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on I-74 at westbound MM 143.
Greensburg Police Department
July 17
10:19 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of W. Third Street.
11:09 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
1:39 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
6:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.
8:39 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
July 18
9:40 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Thomas Street.
10:21 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
11:20 a.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
3:51 p.m.: Threats reported in the 1100 block of N. Monfort Street.
3:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
6:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
8:26 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
July 19
1:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Forsythe Street.
July 20
12:27 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.
Westport Marshal
July 18
5:22 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 17
11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
