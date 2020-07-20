Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BATESVILLE

Ripley County Sheriff's Department

July 17

2:46 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at S. Adams Street and U.S. 50, Versailles.

8:16 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 9900 block of S. Werner Road, Cross Plains.

July 18

9:02 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of S. Friendship Road, Milan.

10:11 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at U.S. 50 and Ind. 129, Dillsboro.

11:47 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of E. CR 350 N., Milan.

July 19

5:52 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported on West Park Hill, Versailles.

6:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 9300 block of S. Ind. 129, Cross Plains.

9:45 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 800 block of S. Main Street, Milan.

Batesville Police Department

July 17

10:13 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 300 block of Cross County Plaza.

5:05 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 1000 block of N. Ind. 229.

6:21 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of Western Avenue.

9:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street.

July 18

3:46 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and Bedel Blvd.

July 19

3:55 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of Mulberry Street.

GREENSBURG

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

July 17

9:35 a.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

2:52 p.m.: Susan E. Litteral, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:31 p.m.: Jeremy Aaron Kittle, 42, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:33 p.m.: Clifford Russell Wayt III, 38, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:34 p.m.: Stacy M. Dile, 42, Laurel, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

6:34 p.m.: Justin L. Harsh, 43, Laurel, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.

July 18

5:18 a.m.: Colton James Imel, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of public intoxication and possession of alcohol by a minor.

9:40 a.m.: Gilbert Mitchell Roark, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Thomas Court on a preliminary charge felony battery causing serious injury.

7:47 p.m.: Christopher A. White, 41, Homer, was arrested at Sixth and Carver on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:56 p.m.: Michael Edward Bannister, 49, Grand Bay, Alabama, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 300 W. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.

11:31 p.m.: Roland Lee Dolphus Green, 43, Warrenville, South Carolina, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

Incidents

July 18

2:01 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

10:21 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

12:38 p.m.: Threats reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.

July 19

2:37 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 139.

3:34 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

8:55 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 6800 block of N. Old U.S. 421.

July 20

3:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on I-74 at westbound MM 143.

Greensburg Police Department

July 17

10:19 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of W. Third Street.

11:09 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

1:39 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

6:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.

8:39 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

July 18

9:40 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Thomas Street.

10:21 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

11:20 a.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

3:51 p.m.: Threats reported in the 1100 block of N. Monfort Street.

3:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

6:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.

8:26 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

July 19

1:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Forsythe Street.

July 20

12:27 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.

Westport Marshal

July 18

5:22 p.m.: Threats reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

July 17

11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

