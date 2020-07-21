Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 20
9:01 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
July 21
1:30 a.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 400 block of E. Indian Trail, Milan.
10:03 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 1600 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Holton.
1:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6100 block of W. Fairgrounds Road, Osgood.
7:47 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at St. Mary's Road and Rosfeld Road, Sunman.
8:08 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at St. Mary's Road and Rosfeld Road, Sunman.
Batesville Police Department
July 20
6:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported on Morton Way.
1:59 p.m.: Harassment reported on Henry Street.
10:26 p.m.: Dispute reported on Beechwood Court.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 20
3:58 p.m.: Travis Rosa Beals, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/shoplifting.
3:58 p.m.: Pauline Eileen Severt, 42, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/shoplifting and probation violation.
July 21
3:56 p.m.: Nathaniel Bayless, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
4:37 p.m.: Steven M. Smith, 41, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
5:25 p.m.: Matthew A. Bertram, 39, North Vernon, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
7:26 p.m.: Braxton Michael Black, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
July 20
7:01 a.m.: Battery reported on Adams Street, Greensburg.
11:17 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 6500 block of W. CR 100 N.
6:59 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.
July 21
1:38 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
4:16 p.m.: Threats reported in the 7500 block of S. CR 420 W.
July 22
1:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported on CR 1100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 20
10:32 a.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
3:07 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
4:05 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
4:13 p.m: Crimes against a child reported in the 900 block of S. Ireland Street.
5:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:30 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2400 block of N. Cleo Lane.
8:12 p.m.: Threats reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
July 21
2:52 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Lincoln.
6:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
1:59 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of W. Independence Street.
3:14 p.m.: Threats reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
4:37 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
5:53 p.m.: Threats reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
6:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.
6:55 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported at West and North streets.
10 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Briarwood Way.
Westport Marshal
July 21
9:34 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Williamson Street.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
July 21
1:45 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 3000 block of N. Ind. 3.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 21
1:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.
2:16 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 100 block of S. West Street, Milroy.
July 22
3:46 a.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 6000 block of E. U.S. 52.
Rushville Police Department
July 21
4:15 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
5:22 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Third Street.
11:21 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street.
