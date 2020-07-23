Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 22
5:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 6500 block of W. U.S. 50, Holton.
9:08 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. CR 200 S., Versailles.
July 23
4:14 p.m.: Theft reported on W. Ind. 48, Batesville.
5:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
8:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of Shook Street, Osgood.
July 24
4:13 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of Bramblewood Court, Versailles.
Batesville Police Department
July 23
1:02 a.m.: Harassment reported at Liberty Park Reservoir.
12:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported on N. Depot Street.
July 24
5:44 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 100 block of E. Hillenbrand Avenue.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 22
11:22 a.m.: Amanda Lee Ferguson, 39, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:50 p.m.: Andrew B. Chauncy, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Park Road on an unspecified warrant.
3:52 p.m.: Kevin Michael Hendershott, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4200 block of W. CR 320 N. on a preliminary charge of robbery.
3:52 p.m.: Melinda Sue Howard, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4200 block of W. CR 320 N. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:40 p.m.: Heather Rachael Barnes, 29, Flat Rock, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of robbery.
July 23
7:59 p.m.: Christopher L. Linville, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. 10th Street on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of stolen property, and possession of meth.
Incidents
July 22
9:36 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1400 block of W. Ind. 46.
3:27 p.m: Threats reported in the 7200 block of S. CR 420 W.
9:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
July 23
7:12 p.m.: Threats reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
July 24
12:04 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Greensburg Police Department
July 22
12:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
2:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
5:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Ind. 3.
July 23
10:53 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
6:08 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.
10:13 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 22
8:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of W. North Street.
9:36 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1400 block of W. Ind. 46.
St. Paul Fire Department
July 22
8:43 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street, Greensburg.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
July 22
4:55 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9400 block of W. Ind. 44.
11:03 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street, Carthage.
12:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3000 block of W. U.S. 52.
6:15 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 700 E. and U.S. 52.
July 23
7:25 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4100 block of S. CR 600 E.
11:30 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of S. Pam Way.
3:43 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4500 block of S. CR 975 W.
Rushville Police Department
July 22
1:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Third and Harrison.
3:27 p.m.: Vehicle entry reported in the 800 block of N. Jackson Street.
6:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
July 23
12:36 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Fourth and Main.
6:30 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street.
10:06 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of W. Ninth Street.
10:37 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. 10th Street.
11:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Sexton Street.
