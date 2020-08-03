Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BATESVILLE
Ripley County Sheriff's Department
July 31
12:40 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, Versailles.
1:14 p.m.: Failure to pay reported in the 4800 block of N. Ind. 129, Osgood.
3:36 p.m.: Battery reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46, Batesville.
5:38 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of Gaslight Drive, Versailles.
5:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at U.S. 50 and Ind. 129, Dillsboro.
6:28 p.m: Wanted person reported at U.S. 50 and Cave Hill Road, Versailles.
Aug. 1
8:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Elm Street, Osgood.
11:31 a.m: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 1900 block of W. U.S. 50, Versailles.
9:29 p.m.: Fight reported in the 7200 block of S. Friendship First Street, Versailles.
Aug. 2
12:48 a.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported in the 5300 block of N. CR 225 E., Osgood.
3:43 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of E. Fairground Avenue, Osgood.
9:17 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 375 S. and Ind. 129, Versailles.
Batesville Police Department
July 31
8:24 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Liberty Park Reservoir.
12:51 p.m.: Theft reported on Birchwood Court.
Aug. 1
12:35 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.
Aug. 2
1:40 p.m.: Wanted person reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
July 31
10:35 a.m.: Donald J. Brumley, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrrant.
12:47 p.m.: Gavin Robert Everroad, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Aug. 1
9:09 a.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 24, Batesville, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 2
2:15 a.m.: Kyle A. French, 34, Westport, was arrested in the 500 block of N. High School Road on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Incidents
July 31
7 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 4800 block of W. CR 300 S.
2:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 550 W.
3:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8900 block of S. CR 60 SW.
7:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 450 W.
Aug. 1
9:25 a.m.: Threats reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
10:19 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 5200 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
July 31
10:10 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
6:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Frontage Road and CR 100 W.
9:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
9:45 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Aug. 1
5:25 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
2:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
4:52 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
10:44 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Shortridge Drive.
Aug. 2
8:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:53 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
4:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.
6:01 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.
7:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
RUSHVILLE
Rush County Sheriff's Department
Aug. 1
11:29 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at U.S. 52 and Henderson Road.
8:49 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of N. Main Street, Carthage.
Aug. 2
6:25 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 600 block of W. CR 1100 N.
Aug. 3
1:46 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 1600 block of S. Ind. 3.
Rushville Police Department
July 31
7:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Main Street.
Aug. 2
1:13 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 10th and Main.
Aug. 3
12:12 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.