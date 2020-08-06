Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Department
Aug. 5
12:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
9:34 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of Lammers Pike.
Aug. 6
10:28 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported on Ind. 229.
1:14 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 5
10:42 a.m.: Travis M. Manlief, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way on an unspecified warrant.
3:28 p.m.: Luis A. Lopez, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:31 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of N. Michigan Avenue on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Aug. 6
3:38 p.m.: Garrett Allen Keith, 22, French Lick, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 7
12:30 a.m.: Anthony Kirk Lowery, 45, Connersville, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of a firearm by a serious felon, possession of meth, and on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Aug. 5
10:29 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
11:33 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Oneida Trail.
3:25 p.m.: HAZMAT fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 139.
5:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at CR 580 N. and 20 E.
Aug. 6
3:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 5
3:25 p.m.: HAZMAT fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 139.
Aug. 6
1:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:14 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 5
7:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Gaston Drive.
7:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Randall Street.
Aug. 6
8:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Central Avenue.
9:29 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
10:36 a.m.: Threats reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
1:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at North and Warren.
6:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue.
8:05 p.m.: Threats reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
10:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
11:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
11:43 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
Aug. 5
4:26 p.m.: Reckless driving reported in the 10,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
5:38 p.m.: Wanted person reported in Charlottesville.
Rushville Police Department
Aug. 5
10:49 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
Aug. 6
11:40 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
1:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 200 N. and Ind. 3.
2:47 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of Lions Path.
7:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. 16th Street.
Aug. 7
12:01 a.m.: Business burglary reported in the 900 block of W. Third Street.
