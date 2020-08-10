Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Department

Aug. 7

9:09 a.m.: Property damage accident reported on Six Pine Ranch Road.

5:01 p.m .: Property damage accident reported at Tekulve Road and Ind. 46.

Aug. 8

10:25 a.m.: Theft reported at 100 Cross County Plaza.

12:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported at the railroad crossing.

8:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1100 block of N. Ind. 229.

Aug. 9

10:23 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of Arlington Drive.

10:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.

11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.

11:43 a.m.: Theft reported on Blemont Place.

12:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Woodfield.

12:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.

12:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.

1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Arlington Drive.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 7

1:43 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

8:55 p.m.: Kendra M. McDaniel, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and dealing meth.

8:55 p.m.: Jessica D. Pugh, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, forgery/counterfeiting, dealing meth, possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.

Aug. 8

1:50 a.m.: Nathan Christopher Paul Brooks, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

1:50 a.m.: Clark Anderson Dehaven, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

8:03 a.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:56 p.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 9

8:56 p.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

11:52 p.m.: Sierra Lin Brei, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 10

1:56 a.m.: Joshua G. Irven Jones, 33, Washington, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/purse snatching and theft/firearm.

1:56 a.m.: Kymbal B. Pruett, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/purse snatching and theft/firearm.

Incidents

Aug. 7

5:33 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 12,000 block of S.CR 1050 W.

12:28 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 60 SW.

4:06 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Aug. 8

8:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. CR 600 S.

1:27 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 5400 block of W. CR 500 S.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 8

7:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 7

6:44 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.

9:42 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of E. Hendricks Street.

Aug. 8

1:50 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

7:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.

7:36 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.

9:09 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.

3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Aug. 9

6:36 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.

11:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:20 p.m.: Fight reported at the Decatur County Family YMCA.

6:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

Letts Fire Department

Aug. 7

10:21 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 800 E.

7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Ripley County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 7

2:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 155.

5:31 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.

Aug. 8

12:40 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 625 E., Milan.

10:11 a.m.: Gas leak reported in the 200 block of Connelley Street, Milan.

Aug. 9

11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of E. CR 550 S., Versailles.

12:22 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 2500 block of E. Ind. 350.

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 7

8:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4100 block of W. CR 1000 S.

8:56 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 4600 block of S. CR 975 S.

3:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.

5:58 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9400 block of W. Ind. 44.

11:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 9400 block of W. CR 1100 N.

Aug. 8

10:13 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 725 W.

Aug. 9

4:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9000 block of S. Ind. 3.

6:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 5600 block of E. Gings Road.

Rushville Police Department

Aug. 7

12:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1800 block of Flatrock River Court.

6:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Main Street.

9:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

10:56 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1300 block of N. Cherry Street.

Aug. 8

4:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Jackson Street.

Aug. 9

3:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.

10:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of Aspen Drive.

Westport Fire Department

Aug. 7

5:33 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

10:21 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 800 E.

Westport Police Department

Aug. 7

7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.

