Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Department
Aug. 7
9:09 a.m.: Property damage accident reported on Six Pine Ranch Road.
5:01 p.m .: Property damage accident reported at Tekulve Road and Ind. 46.
Aug. 8
10:25 a.m.: Theft reported at 100 Cross County Plaza.
12:49 p.m.: Injury accident reported at the railroad crossing.
8:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1100 block of N. Ind. 229.
Aug. 9
10:23 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of Arlington Drive.
10:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.
11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.
11:43 a.m.: Theft reported on Blemont Place.
12:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Woodfield.
12:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.
12:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Abby Lane.
1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Arlington Drive.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 7
1:43 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:55 p.m.: Kendra M. McDaniel, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, and dealing meth.
8:55 p.m.: Jessica D. Pugh, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, forgery/counterfeiting, dealing meth, possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.
Aug. 8
1:50 a.m.: Nathan Christopher Paul Brooks, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
1:50 a.m.: Clark Anderson Dehaven, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
8:03 a.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:56 p.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 9
8:56 p.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
11:52 p.m.: Sierra Lin Brei, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 10
1:56 a.m.: Joshua G. Irven Jones, 33, Washington, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/purse snatching and theft/firearm.
1:56 a.m.: Kymbal B. Pruett, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/purse snatching and theft/firearm.
Incidents
Aug. 7
5:33 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 12,000 block of S.CR 1050 W.
12:28 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 60 SW.
4:06 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Aug. 8
8:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. CR 600 S.
1:27 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 5400 block of W. CR 500 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 8
7:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 7
6:44 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
9:42 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of E. Hendricks Street.
Aug. 8
1:50 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:24 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:36 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
9:09 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.
3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Aug. 9
6:36 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
11:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:20 p.m.: Fight reported at the Decatur County Family YMCA.
6:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Letts Fire Department
Aug. 7
10:21 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 800 E.
7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 7
2:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 155.
5:31 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 7200 block of E. Ind. 46.
Aug. 8
12:40 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 625 E., Milan.
10:11 a.m.: Gas leak reported in the 200 block of Connelley Street, Milan.
Aug. 9
11 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of E. CR 550 S., Versailles.
12:22 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 2500 block of E. Ind. 350.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 7
8:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4100 block of W. CR 1000 S.
8:56 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 4600 block of S. CR 975 S.
3:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
5:58 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9400 block of W. Ind. 44.
11:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 9400 block of W. CR 1100 N.
Aug. 8
10:13 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 725 W.
Aug. 9
4:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9000 block of S. Ind. 3.
6:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 5600 block of E. Gings Road.
Rushville Police Department
Aug. 7
12:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1800 block of Flatrock River Court.
6:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Main Street.
9:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
10:56 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1300 block of N. Cherry Street.
Aug. 8
4:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of N. Jackson Street.
Aug. 9
3:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of E. Second Street.
10:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of Aspen Drive.
Westport Fire Department
Aug. 7
5:33 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
10:21 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 800 E.
Westport Police Department
Aug. 7
7:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4700 block of S. CR 60 SW.
