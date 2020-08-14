Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Department
Aug. 12
8:07 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
10:54 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.
2:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.
4:21 p.m.: Intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
7:41 p.m.: Intimidation reported at the Batesville Shopping Village.
Aug. 13
4:13 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Ind. 46.
5:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 12
4:42 p.m.: James Prince, 54, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 13
12:45 a.m.: Jeremy Allen, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
12:45 a.m.: Jessica N. Midkiff, 36, Colerain, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
1:18 a.m.: Allen Ray Buck, 47, Anderson, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:30 p.m.: Philip Calvin Grigsby, 27, St. Paul, was arrested at CR 800 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421 on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Aug. 13
12:10 p.m.: Abduction/kidnapping reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
4:38 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. CR 250 S.
7:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 800 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 12
2:34 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
Aug. 13
9:16 a.m.: Fire investigation in the 2100 block of N. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 12
6:34 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of N. Franklin Street.
12:24 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
2:05 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
4:37 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
5:11 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.
5:24 p.m. Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
6:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
7:53 p.m: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Franklin Street.
Aug. 13
12:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.
1:10 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of E. Greensburg Commons Shopping.
9:16 p.m. Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of W. Wilson Street.
10:03 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
11:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street
Letts Fire Department
Aug. 12
4:34 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. West Street, Westport.
Ripley County Sheirff’s Department
Aug. 12
3:09 p.m.: Dustody dispute reported in the 500 block of E. Fairgrounds Avenue, Osgood.
5:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.
Aug. 13
1:59 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street.
6:13 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 625 E. and 200 N., Milan.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 11
12:41 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. East Street, Carthage.
1:34 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 7600 block of E. Ind. 244.
Aug. 13
1:37 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 400 E.
11:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3900 block of S. Ind. 3.
Rushville Police Department
Aug. 12
1:29 p.m.: Domestic reported at Fourth and Harrison.
2:17 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Sexton Street.
2:33 p.m.: Auto theft reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
2:56 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Sexton Street.
3:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Morgan Street.
4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. 16th Street.
6:34 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Street.
Aug. 13
12:52 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1800 block of N Main Street.
2:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 300 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.
Westport Fire Department
Westport Marshal
Aug. 12
