Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Department

Aug. 12

8:07 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of Central Avenue.

10:54 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.

2:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

4:21 p.m.: Intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

7:41 p.m.: Intimidation reported at the Batesville Shopping Village.

Aug. 13

4:13 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Ind. 46.

5:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 12

4:42 p.m.: James Prince, 54, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 13

12:45 a.m.: Jeremy Allen, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

12:45 a.m.: Jessica N. Midkiff, 36, Colerain, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

1:18 a.m.: Allen Ray Buck, 47, Anderson, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

4:30 p.m.: Philip Calvin Grigsby, 27, St. Paul, was arrested at CR 800 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421 on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Aug. 13

12:10 p.m.: Abduction/kidnapping reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

4:38 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. CR 250 S.

7:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 800 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 12

2:34 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

Aug. 13

9:16 a.m.: Fire investigation in the 2100 block of N. U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 12

6:34 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of N. Franklin Street.

12:24 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

2:05 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

4:37 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

5:11 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.

5:24 p.m. Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

6:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

7:53 p.m: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Franklin Street.

Aug. 13

12:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.

1:10 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of E. Greensburg Commons Shopping.

9:16 p.m. Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of W. Wilson Street.

10:03 p.m.: Threats reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

11:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street

Letts Fire Department

Aug. 12

4:34 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. West Street, Westport.

Ripley County Sheirff’s Department

Aug. 12

3:09 p.m.: Dustody dispute reported in the 500 block of E. Fairgrounds Avenue, Osgood.

5:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. Meridian Street, Sunman.

Aug. 13

1:59 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street.

6:13 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 625 E. and 200 N., Milan.

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 11

12:41 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. East Street, Carthage.

1:34 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported in the 7600 block of E. Ind. 244.

Aug. 13

1:37 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 400 E.

11:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3900 block of S. Ind. 3.

Rushville Police Department

Aug. 12

1:29 p.m.: Domestic reported at Fourth and Harrison.

2:17 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Sexton Street.

2:33 p.m.: Auto theft reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

2:56 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Sexton Street.

3:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Morgan Street.

4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. 16th Street.

6:34 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Street.

Aug. 13

12:52 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1800 block of N Main Street.

2:52 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 300 block of Conrad Harcourt Way.

Westport Fire Department

4:34 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. West Street, Westport.

Westport Marshal

Aug. 12

4:34 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. West Street.

Tags

Recommended for you