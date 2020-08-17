Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
Aug. 15
8:17 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of N. CR 650 E. The Greensburg and New Point fire departments also were dispatched.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 14
10 p.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 24, Batesville, was arrested at Ingleton and Brockworth on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
11:10 p.m.: Peter William Orozco, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 15
7:38 a.m.: Shawn Marcus Jones, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.
2:23 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Aug. 16
1:31 p.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
7:21 p.m.: Amber Don Howard, 26, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Carver on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 11
1 p.m.: Joseph L. Thatcher, 35, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 12
8:25 p.m.: Stephanie N. Lally, Brookville, 26, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Aug. 13
3 p.m.: John L. Garrett Jr., 31, Dublin, was arrested on Keller Road on a preliminary charge operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Aug. 14
9:15 p.m.: Kenneth B. McConnell, 25, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 16
12:49 a.m.: Cody R. White, 28, Morristown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.
10:25 p.m.: Renee J. Begley, 43, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7 p.m.: Noah T. Bihlmire, 21, South Bend, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Westport Fire Department
Aug. 16
1:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of W. Race Street.
