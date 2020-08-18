Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 14
9:17 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of N. Walnut Street.
Aug. 15
1:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3200 block of Ind. 229.
8:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of Pohlman Street.
Aug. 16
2:09 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street.
Aug. 17
11:55 p.m.: Prowler reported in the 400 block of Arlington Drive.
4:48 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 6500 block of W. CR 200 S.
Arrests
Aug. 17
4:34 p.m.: John M. Hunter, 39, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:49 p.m.: Rhonda Mari Rogers, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. CR 580 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Aug. 18
12:56 a.m.: Sara M. Montgomery, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested at Lincoln and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, interference with a drug or alcohol screening, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.
9:23 p.m.: Brian Keith Ricke, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at East and Fourth on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Aug. 14
10:22 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5000 block of W. Old Ind. 46.
3:41 p.m.: Structure fire reported at Poplar and Sycamore in Westport.
3:58 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 142.
10 p.m.: Fight reported at Brockworth and Brantford.
11:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Central and Jackson.
Aug. 15
1:23 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:13 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.
6:52 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 1000 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
7:44 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
8:17 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of N. CR 650 E.
Aug. 16
2:34 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W.
1:31 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.
1:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 100 block of W. Race Street, Westport.
9:12 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 850 S.
Aug. 17
10:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.
11:04 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 4800 block of S. Ind. 3.
4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
6:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 100 W. and 1050 S.
Aug. 18
11:26 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3500 block of W. Laytons Drive, Westport.
12:43 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.
2:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
3:38 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5000 block of N. CR 420 W.
5:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at CR 1050 W and 1400 S.
Aug. 18
12:46 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Millhousen and Erdmann.
Aug. 14
7:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Carver and Ridgecrest.
7:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
8:33 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
12:26 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
12:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of N. Davidson Street.
3:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Vista Village.
11:35 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Aug. 15
1:21 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
8:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
10:19 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:43 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
1:04 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
Aug. 16
2:21 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of E. Cherry Road.
11:05 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.
1:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
1:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
9:10 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 17
4:37 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of S. Ryle Drive.
5:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Tara and Michigan.
10:43 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
Aug. 18
Aug. 14
3:41 p.m.: Structure fire reported at Poplar and Sycamore in Westport. Westport Fire Department also was dispatched.
Aug. 14
9:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2600 block of E. Ind. 350, Osgood.
10:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7100 block of E. CR 1200 N., Sunman.
Aug. 15
11:20 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Drive, Versailles.
12:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. High Street, Versailles.
8:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5800 block of S. Cave Hill Road, Versailles.
Aug. 16
2:54 p.m.: Battery reported in the 3400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Versailles.
5:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 3600 block of W. Napoleon Wilson Street, Batesville.
Aug. 17
8:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Western Avenue, Sunman.
Aug. 14
Noon: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Mary Drive.
2:13 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 3200 block of E. Orange Pike.
Aug. 15
8:46 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of S. Ind. 3.
Aug. 16
12:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7600 block of W. CR 50 N.
Aug. 17
5:49 a.m.: Car vs. deer reported at CR 800 N. and Ind. 3.
Aug. 18
9:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7900 block of E. U.S. 52.
10:40 a.m.: Fight reported in the 2400 block of E. Ind. 244.
Aug. 14
1:29 p.m.: Kidnapping reported in the 400 block of W. Third Street.
3:28 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
6:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 11th and Main.
10:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
Aug. 15
2:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of E. 11th Street.
Aug. 16
1:31 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 10th and Roosevelt.
4:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
7:54 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of N. Morgan Street.
8:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
Aug. 18
8:06 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1100 block of W. Market Street.
11:20 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of N. Sexton Street.
4:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Perkins Street.
8:53 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
Aug. 17
Aug. 17
