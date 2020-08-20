Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 19
5:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of Washington Street.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 19
4:34 p.m.: Rebecca K. Stuart, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
7:34 p.m.: Teddy Edward Girton, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:32 p.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 19, Danville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, theft, unauthorized entry, and possession of a handgun without a license.
Aug. 20
1:14 p.m.: Dustin L. Arnett, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, breaking and entering, and theft of a vehicle.
1:14 p.m.: Keith A. Hendershott, 28, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, breaking and entering, and theft of a vehicle.
1:59 p.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 24, Batesville, was arrested on charges of theft/shoplifting and possession of marijuana/hashish.
4:16 p.m.: Serena Jane Stuart, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 21
12:03 a.m.: Joshua Dean Richardson, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Incidents
Aug. 19
12:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7500 block of S. CR 550 E., Osgood.
1:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
Aug. 20
7:42 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 3300 block of W. CR 800 S.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 20
6:58 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 19
6:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
3:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
6:08 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
9:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
11:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
Aug. 20
1:14 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:54 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1200 block of N. East Street.
8:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street.
11:16 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. Shortridge Road.
New Point Fire Dept.
Aug. 20
1:33 p.m.: Mutual aid for out of county fire in the 13,000 block of N. CR 50 W.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Aug. 19
8:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 48 and Spades Road, Milan.
10:11 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 225 E. and Ind. 350, Osgood.
7:54 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of W. Carr Street, Milan.
Aug. 20
7:22 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 4300 block of N. CR 25 E., Osgood.
4:48 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8100 block of E. CR 900 N., Sunman.
Aug. 21
4 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of N. Buckeye Street, Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Aug. 19
5:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 W.
Aug. 20
5:09 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 1000 S. and 650 E.
Rushville Police Dept.
Aug. 19
4:26 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Aug. 21
12:07 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
