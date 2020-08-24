Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Aug. 22
8:21 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2697 W. CR 450 N., Greensburg. Also dispatched were the Burney, Clarksburg, Greensburg, Letts, Millhousen, Napoleon, New Point, St. Paul, and Westport fire departments. According to county tax records, this property is a 67.3 acre farm owned by Ervin A. Wickey. No additional information about this fire was available at press time.
Batesville Police Dept.
Aug. 21
6:38 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of Coonhunters Road.
8:51 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of Country Club Drive.
Aug. 22
8:19 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Smith Street.
10:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Depot Street.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Kyler Jon Mitchell, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Aug. 21
10:12 a.m.: Anthony James Blevins, 25, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of fraudulent motor vehicle or watercraft sales, obstruction of justice, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:08 p.m.: Stacey Marie Heaston, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:26 p.m.: Cassondra Shay Lockridge, 22, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:31 p.m.: Rebecca K. Stuart, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 22
2:47 a.m.: Randall W. Hines, 36, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.
11:58 a.m.: Billy J. Morgan, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.
Aug. 23
9:47 a.m.: Jason Scott Lazzell, 45, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of refusal to identify himself as required, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior, and on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Aug. 22
10:03 a.m.: Illegal burn reported on E. Washington Street.
8:21 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2600 block of W. CR 450 N.
11:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in Memorial Cemetery.
Aug. 23
9:47 a.m.: Pursuit reported at Ind. 46 and Main Street.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 18
3:40 p.m.: Courtney L. Teppe, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation
Aug. 19
2:25 p.m.: Stacy L. Hess, 38, New Point, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Aug. 20
11:20 a.m.: Hubert W. Elza, 55, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:58 p.m.: Shannon Cummins, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated.
1:50 p.m.: William J. Grote, 44, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:55 p.m.: Daniel E. Fullenkamp, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Aug. 22
10:35 a.m.: Johnny R. Adams, 26, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
9:59 p.m.: Curtis B. Hokey, 19, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 23
5:25 p.m.: Charles O. Fasthorse, 23, Brookville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 24
6:28 a.m.: Douglas C. Curry, 22, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 23
9 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Aug. 21
6:26 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
12:42 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Aug. 22
7:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Wilson Street.
12:48 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
1:43 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
4:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
Aug. 23
12:14 a.m: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Wilder Street.
9:47 a.m.: Pursuit reported at Ind. 46 and Main Street.
New Point Marshal
Aug. 22
10:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 9900 block of E. Base Road.
Westport Fire Dept.
Aug. 23
1:29 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:46 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 100 block of Shady Lane.
